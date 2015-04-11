Carlisle United 1-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Jason Kennedy's goal saw Carlisle beat Dagenham as they ended a four-match losing run to move up to 20th place.
Sean O'Hanlon got on the end of a swinging cross from Kyle Dempsey only to see his effort strike the post.
The opener came when Kennedy turned the ball in from six yards, following in after Patrick Brough's initial effort.
There was drama deep into added time as Dagenham's Ayo Obileye and Carlisle's Troy Archibald Henville were sent off following an 18-man scuffle.
Dagenham & Redbridge boss Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:
"Conditions weren't great, but it is the same for both teams and we just didn't get going.
"There was no urgency or penetration in our play, but I don't think they troubled us that much. We caused our own problems at times.
"It's okay having lots of possession but you've got to do something with it and we didn't.
"We knew it would be tough in the second half with the wind. It is disappointing that the performance wasn't as expected."
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Gillespie
- 31Young
- 23O'Hanlon
- 6Archibald-HenvilleBooked at 90mins
- 2GraingerBooked at 90mins
- 18Brough
- 10DickerSubstituted forPottsat 83'minutes
- 22Dempsey
- 4KennedyBooked at 58mins
- 25AsamoahSubstituted forRiggat 85'minutes
- 26WykeSubstituted forGriffithat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Paynter
- 16Potts
- 17Beck
- 20Hanford
- 21Rigg
- 34Griffith
- 36Atkinson
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Cousins
- 21Partridge
- 4Doe
- 25ObileyeBooked at 90mins
- 3ConnorsSubstituted forJakubiakat 72'minutes
- 8OgogoBooked at 90mins
- 15LabadieBooked at 90mins
- 28Boucaud
- 6Bingham
- 7CuretonSubstituted forDoidgeat 83'minutes
- 10ChambersSubstituted forYusuffat 60'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 12Doidge
- 22Gayle
- 27Yusuff
- 29Raymond
- 32Jones
- 35Jakubiak
- 38Moore
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Booking
Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Booking
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Ayo Obileye (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the red card for fighting.
Dismissal
Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United) is shown the red card for fighting.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Matt Young.
Booking
Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Anthony Griffith replaces Charlie Wyke.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) because of an injury.
Post update
Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Steven Rigg replaces Derek Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Christian Doidge replaces Jamie Cureton.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Brad Potts replaces Gary Dicker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Doe (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Scott Doe.