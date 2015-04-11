League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United1Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge0

Carlisle United 1-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Jason Kennedy's goal saw Carlisle beat Dagenham as they ended a four-match losing run to move up to 20th place.

Sean O'Hanlon got on the end of a swinging cross from Kyle Dempsey only to see his effort strike the post.

The opener came when Kennedy turned the ball in from six yards, following in after Patrick Brough's initial effort.

There was drama deep into added time as Dagenham's Ayo Obileye and Carlisle's Troy Archibald Henville were sent off following an 18-man scuffle.

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:

"Conditions weren't great, but it is the same for both teams and we just didn't get going.

"There was no urgency or penetration in our play, but I don't think they troubled us that much. We caused our own problems at times.

"It's okay having lots of possession but you've got to do something with it and we didn't.

"We knew it would be tough in the second half with the wind. It is disappointing that the performance wasn't as expected."

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Gillespie
  • 31Young
  • 23O'Hanlon
  • 6Archibald-HenvilleBooked at 90mins
  • 2GraingerBooked at 90mins
  • 18Brough
  • 10DickerSubstituted forPottsat 83'minutes
  • 22Dempsey
  • 4KennedyBooked at 58mins
  • 25AsamoahSubstituted forRiggat 85'minutes
  • 26WykeSubstituted forGriffithat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Paynter
  • 16Potts
  • 17Beck
  • 20Hanford
  • 21Rigg
  • 34Griffith
  • 36Atkinson

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Cousins
  • 21Partridge
  • 4Doe
  • 25ObileyeBooked at 90mins
  • 3ConnorsSubstituted forJakubiakat 72'minutes
  • 8OgogoBooked at 90mins
  • 15LabadieBooked at 90mins
  • 28Boucaud
  • 6Bingham
  • 7CuretonSubstituted forDoidgeat 83'minutes
  • 10ChambersSubstituted forYusuffat 60'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 12Doidge
  • 22Gayle
  • 27Yusuff
  • 29Raymond
  • 32Jones
  • 35Jakubiak
  • 38Moore
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
3,660

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamDag & Red
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

  3. Booking

    Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  5. Booking

    Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Dismissal

    Ayo Obileye (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the red card for fighting.

  7. Dismissal

    Troy Archibald-Henville (Carlisle United) is shown the red card for fighting.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Matt Young.

  9. Booking

    Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Anthony Griffith replaces Charlie Wyke.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Steven Rigg replaces Derek Asamoah.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Christian Doidge replaces Jamie Cureton.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Brad Potts replaces Gary Dicker.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Doe (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Scott Doe.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

