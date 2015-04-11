Carlisle United 1-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jason Kennedy's goal saw Carlisle beat Dagenham as they ended a four-match losing run to move up to 20th place.

Sean O'Hanlon got on the end of a swinging cross from Kyle Dempsey only to see his effort strike the post.

The opener came when Kennedy turned the ball in from six yards, following in after Patrick Brough's initial effort.

There was drama deep into added time as Dagenham's Ayo Obileye and Carlisle's Troy Archibald Henville were sent off following an 18-man scuffle.

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Wayne Burnett told BBC London 94.9:

"Conditions weren't great, but it is the same for both teams and we just didn't get going.

"There was no urgency or penetration in our play, but I don't think they troubled us that much. We caused our own problems at times.

"It's okay having lots of possession but you've got to do something with it and we didn't.

"We knew it would be tough in the second half with the wind. It is disappointing that the performance wasn't as expected."