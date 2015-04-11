Close menu
League Two
Newport County 0-2 Bury

Newport County 0-2 Bury

Craig Jones of Bury collides with Miles Storey of Newport County
Craig Jones of Bury collides with Miles Storey of Newport County

Bury kept up the pressure on the League Two automatic promotion places as they hurt Newport County's play-off hopes.

The visitors were in control after Ryan Lowe opened the scoring, flicking Chris Hussey's drive into the net.

Daniel Nardiello made sure of the three points in time added on as he beat the off-side trap to slide the ball home.

Bury are four points behind Wycombe in third but have a game in hand, while Newport drop out of the play-off zone and trail Plymouth by two points.

Newport County manager Jimmy Dack told BBC Radio Wales:

"We've come up against a good side in Bury, they've come here - they've won eight out of 10 and are in good form.

"But we had a few chances early in the game and didn't take them and it's the same old story: we go a goal down and we're chasing the game.

"I keep saying [to the players] they've got to go and get that first goal for us to settle down, we're good enough to see games out."

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was a top-draw performance. The amount of times we ripped Newport open was something we'd looked at.

"We've done a lot of work on that during the week, spent a lot of time seeing where we felt we could hurt them and we did hurt them.

"We had to move the ball quickly and well, some of the movement first half, particularly down the right, was excellent."

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Day
  • 26Poole
  • 5Jones
  • 13Sandell
  • 2Jackson
  • 33Byrne
  • 8MinshullSubstituted forFeelyat 53'minutes
  • 7Chapman
  • 18KlukowskiSubstituted forStoreyat 45'minutes
  • 11ZebroskiSubstituted forJeffersat 70'minutes
  • 10O'Connor

Substitutes

  • 3Feely
  • 4Porter
  • 14Jeffers
  • 20Storey
  • 24Parker
  • 25Stephens
  • 27Tutonda

Bury

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Pope
  • 2Jones
  • 5El-Abd
  • 27Cameron
  • 11Hussey
  • 19SoaresSubstituted forRoseat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 4Tutte
  • 6Etuhu
  • 10Mayor
  • 18EavesSubstituted forSedgwickat 70'minutes
  • 15LoweSubstituted forNardielloat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Hope
  • 8Adams
  • 9Rose
  • 12Sedgwick
  • 16O'Brien
  • 17Nardiello
  • 26Lainton
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
3,123

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamBury
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newport County 0, Bury 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Bury 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Feely (Newport County).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 0, Bury 2. Daniel Nardiello (Bury) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Tutte.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Kelvin Etuhu.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Chapman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Booking

    Danny Rose (Bury) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Craig Jones.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bury. Danny Rose replaces Tom Soares.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bury. Chris Sedgwick replaces Tom Eaves.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Shaun Jeffers replaces Chris Zebroski.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bury. Daniel Nardiello replaces Ryan Lowe.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Jackson (Newport County).

  17. Post update

    Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Kevin Feely replaces Lee Minshull.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

