Newport County 0-2 Bury

Bury kept up the pressure on the League Two automatic promotion places as they hurt Newport County's play-off hopes.
The visitors were in control after Ryan Lowe opened the scoring, flicking Chris Hussey's drive into the net.
Daniel Nardiello made sure of the three points in time added on as he beat the off-side trap to slide the ball home.
Bury are four points behind Wycombe in third but have a game in hand, while Newport drop out of the play-off zone and trail Plymouth by two points.
Newport County manager Jimmy Dack told BBC Radio Wales:
"We've come up against a good side in Bury, they've come here - they've won eight out of 10 and are in good form.
"But we had a few chances early in the game and didn't take them and it's the same old story: we go a goal down and we're chasing the game.
"I keep saying [to the players] they've got to go and get that first goal for us to settle down, we're good enough to see games out."
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"It was a top-draw performance. The amount of times we ripped Newport open was something we'd looked at.
"We've done a lot of work on that during the week, spent a lot of time seeing where we felt we could hurt them and we did hurt them.
"We had to move the ball quickly and well, some of the movement first half, particularly down the right, was excellent."
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Day
- 26Poole
- 5Jones
- 13Sandell
- 2Jackson
- 33Byrne
- 8MinshullSubstituted forFeelyat 53'minutes
- 7Chapman
- 18KlukowskiSubstituted forStoreyat 45'minutes
- 11ZebroskiSubstituted forJeffersat 70'minutes
- 10O'Connor
Substitutes
- 3Feely
- 4Porter
- 14Jeffers
- 20Storey
- 24Parker
- 25Stephens
- 27Tutonda
Bury
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Pope
- 2Jones
- 5El-Abd
- 27Cameron
- 11Hussey
- 19SoaresSubstituted forRoseat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 4Tutte
- 6Etuhu
- 10Mayor
- 18EavesSubstituted forSedgwickat 70'minutes
- 15LoweSubstituted forNardielloat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hope
- 8Adams
- 9Rose
- 12Sedgwick
- 16O'Brien
- 17Nardiello
- 26Lainton
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 3,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Bury 2.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top left corner.
Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Feely (Newport County).
Goal! Newport County 0, Bury 2. Daniel Nardiello (Bury) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Tutte.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Kelvin Etuhu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Chapman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Danny Rose (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Craig Jones.
Substitution, Bury. Danny Rose replaces Tom Soares.
Substitution, Bury. Chris Sedgwick replaces Tom Eaves.
Substitution, Newport County. Shaun Jeffers replaces Chris Zebroski.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.
Substitution, Bury. Daniel Nardiello replaces Ryan Lowe.
Foul by Ryan Jackson (Newport County).
Post update
Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Newport County. Kevin Feely replaces Lee Minshull.
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.