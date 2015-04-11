Newport County 0-2 Bury

Last updated on .From the section Football

Craig Jones of Bury collides with Miles Storey of Newport County

Bury kept up the pressure on the League Two automatic promotion places as they hurt Newport County's play-off hopes.

The visitors were in control after Ryan Lowe opened the scoring, flicking Chris Hussey's drive into the net.

Daniel Nardiello made sure of the three points in time added on as he beat the off-side trap to slide the ball home.

Bury are four points behind Wycombe in third but have a game in hand, while Newport drop out of the play-off zone and trail Plymouth by two points.

Newport County manager Jimmy Dack told BBC Radio Wales:

"We've come up against a good side in Bury, they've come here - they've won eight out of 10 and are in good form.

"But we had a few chances early in the game and didn't take them and it's the same old story: we go a goal down and we're chasing the game.

"I keep saying [to the players] they've got to go and get that first goal for us to settle down, we're good enough to see games out."

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was a top-draw performance. The amount of times we ripped Newport open was something we'd looked at.

"We've done a lot of work on that during the week, spent a lot of time seeing where we felt we could hurt them and we did hurt them.

"We had to move the ball quickly and well, some of the movement first half, particularly down the right, was excellent."