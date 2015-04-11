Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro's two goals against Exeter were his first in 14 games

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro scored twice as League Two promotion chasers Shrewsbury stayed second despite thrashing Exeter.

Akpa Akpro gave the hosts the lead when he found the net with a stabbed shot from inside the box.

James Collins then turned in a corner to double the lead after the break before Akpa Akpro swept home Jordan Clark's cross from the right.

In stoppage time, substitute Tyrone Barnett hammered an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from 18 yards.

Despite having now won six successive games, Micky Mellon's men remain a point adrift of leaders Burton Albion, who are unbeaten in eight matches. But Shrewsbury are now 10 points clear of fourth-placed Bury, who they now play at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night.

The Shakers have a game more to play, but, if Shrewsbury win, and Southend fail to beat Newport, the Town will be promoted back to League One for the second time in three years.

Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"That was an absolute masterclass from us, from the first minute to the last. The lads who came into the new system produced a terrific performance and to score so many goals was fantastic.

"It's terrific to get the club record of clean sheets in a season. Defending is a big part of the game and we take huge pride in it.

"The players have not got sloppy at any stage and have to get credit for that. We will continue to do everything we can to go on and win the league."