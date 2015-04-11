Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Exeter City

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Exeter City 0.
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro scored twice as League Two promotion chasers Shrewsbury stayed second despite thrashing Exeter.
Akpa Akpro gave the hosts the lead when he found the net with a stabbed shot from inside the box.
James Collins then turned in a corner to double the lead after the break before Akpa Akpro swept home Jordan Clark's cross from the right.
In stoppage time, substitute Tyrone Barnett hammered an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from 18 yards.
Despite having now won six successive games, Micky Mellon's men remain a point adrift of leaders Burton Albion, who are unbeaten in eight matches. But Shrewsbury are now 10 points clear of fourth-placed Bury, who they now play at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night.
The Shakers have a game more to play, but, if Shrewsbury win, and Southend fail to beat Newport, the Town will be promoted back to League One for the second time in three years.
Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"That was an absolute masterclass from us, from the first minute to the last. The lads who came into the new system produced a terrific performance and to score so many goals was fantastic.
"It's terrific to get the club record of clean sheets in a season. Defending is a big part of the game and we take huge pride in it.
"The players have not got sloppy at any stage and have to get credit for that. We will continue to do everything we can to go on and win the league."
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Leutwiler
- 12Gayle
- 2GrandisonBooked at 71mins
- 5Ellis
- 3Demetriou
- 16Southern
- 11Lawrence
- 22ClarkSubstituted forVernonat 85'minutes
- 24Grant
- 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forBarnettat 84'minutes
- 9CollinsSubstituted forManganat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Vernon
- 19Mangan
- 21Halstead
- 23Barnett
- 28Mandron
- 29Sharpe
- 35Ginnelly
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Hamon
- 4Bennett
- 6Ribeiro
- 14McAllister
- 11Davies
- 7Sercombe
- 8OakleySubstituted forNichollsat 67'minutes
- 33Harley
- 2ButterfieldSubstituted forMorrisonat 61'minutes
- 16Holmes
- 31CumminsSubstituted forWheelerat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Keohane
- 22Wheeler
- 23Nicholls
- 26Tillson
- 30Pym
- 34Morrison
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 5,442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Exeter City 0.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 4, Exeter City 0. Tyrone Barnett (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Mangan.
Post update
Foul by Andy Mangan (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Vernon replaces Jordan Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Andy Mangan replaces James Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mickey Demetriou (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).
Post update
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Keith Southern (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.