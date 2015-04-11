Close menu
League Two
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town4ExeterExeter City0

Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro's two goals against Exeter were his first in 14 games

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro scored twice as League Two promotion chasers Shrewsbury stayed second despite thrashing Exeter.

Akpa Akpro gave the hosts the lead when he found the net with a stabbed shot from inside the box.

James Collins then turned in a corner to double the lead after the break before Akpa Akpro swept home Jordan Clark's cross from the right.

In stoppage time, substitute Tyrone Barnett hammered an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from 18 yards.

Despite having now won six successive games, Micky Mellon's men remain a point adrift of leaders Burton Albion, who are unbeaten in eight matches. But Shrewsbury are now 10 points clear of fourth-placed Bury, who they now play at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night.

The Shakers have a game more to play, but, if Shrewsbury win, and Southend fail to beat Newport, the Town will be promoted back to League One for the second time in three years.

Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"That was an absolute masterclass from us, from the first minute to the last. The lads who came into the new system produced a terrific performance and to score so many goals was fantastic.

"It's terrific to get the club record of clean sheets in a season. Defending is a big part of the game and we take huge pride in it.

"The players have not got sloppy at any stage and have to get credit for that. We will continue to do everything we can to go on and win the league."

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 12Gayle
  • 2GrandisonBooked at 71mins
  • 5Ellis
  • 3Demetriou
  • 16Southern
  • 11Lawrence
  • 22ClarkSubstituted forVernonat 85'minutes
  • 24Grant
  • 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forBarnettat 84'minutes
  • 9CollinsSubstituted forManganat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Vernon
  • 19Mangan
  • 21Halstead
  • 23Barnett
  • 28Mandron
  • 29Sharpe
  • 35Ginnelly

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Hamon
  • 4Bennett
  • 6Ribeiro
  • 14McAllister
  • 11Davies
  • 7Sercombe
  • 8OakleySubstituted forNichollsat 67'minutes
  • 33Harley
  • 2ButterfieldSubstituted forMorrisonat 61'minutes
  • 16Holmes
  • 31CumminsSubstituted forWheelerat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Keohane
  • 22Wheeler
  • 23Nicholls
  • 26Tillson
  • 30Pym
  • 34Morrison
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
5,442

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Exeter City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Exeter City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Barnett (Shrewsbury Town).

  4. Post update

    Scott Bennett (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Shrewsbury Town 4, Exeter City 0. Tyrone Barnett (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Mangan.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andy Mangan (Shrewsbury Town).

  7. Post update

    Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ellis (Shrewsbury Town).

  9. Post update

    David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Vernon replaces Jordan Clark.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Andy Mangan replaces James Collins.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town).

  16. Post update

    Alex Nicholls (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Mickey Demetriou (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keith Southern (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

Top Stories