York City 1-0 Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section Football

York made it five games unbeaten with a narrow win over relegation-threatened Hartlepool, despite defender Dave Winfield's first-half red card.

In an even contest, Nicky Featherstone went closest for Hartlepool with a low drive, while York's Michael Coulson fired over from six yards out.

Winfeld was sent off before the break when he fouled Brad Walker.

Luke Summerfield's 30-yard shot was deflected past Scott Flinders to leave Pools just a point above the drop.

York City manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio York:

"It's an amazing win. It's bigger than great because of the character.

"The performance was probably the best since I've been in charge as a manager at any club.

"Character, togetherness, organisation, a fully-committed display backed by outstanding fans. A great day again for York City. I'm just so delighted."