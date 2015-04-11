York City 1-0 Hartlepool United

Match ends, York City 1, Hartlepool United 0.
York made it five games unbeaten with a narrow win over relegation-threatened Hartlepool, despite defender Dave Winfield's first-half red card.
In an even contest, Nicky Featherstone went closest for Hartlepool with a low drive, while York's Michael Coulson fired over from six yards out.
Winfeld was sent off before the break when he fouled Brad Walker.
Luke Summerfield's 30-yard shot was deflected past Scott Flinders to leave Pools just a point above the drop.
York City manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio York:
"It's an amazing win. It's bigger than great because of the character.
"The performance was probably the best since I've been in charge as a manager at any club.
"Character, togetherness, organisation, a fully-committed display backed by outstanding fans. A great day again for York City. I'm just so delighted."
Line-ups
York
Formation 3-4-3
- 24Ingham
- 5McCombe
- 15Lowe
- 16WinfieldBooked at 44mins
- 17Halliday
- 10Penn
- 8Summerfield
- 38Zubar
- 30CoulthirstSubstituted forPlattat 82'minutes
- 39Hyde
- 7CoulsonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forIlesanmiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mooney
- 2McCoy
- 3Ilesanmi
- 14Montrose
- 18Platt
- 19Miller
- 23O'Hanlon
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Flinders
- 2AustinBooked at 60minsSubstituted forFenwickat 81'minutes
- 20Jones
- 29Mirfin
- 26HarrisonBooked at 16mins
- 21DuckworthSubstituted forJonesat 90+1'minutes
- 31Tshibola
- 8WalkerSubstituted forHawkinsat 70'minutes
- 16Featherstone
- 24Hugill
- 7Franks
Substitutes
- 9Harewood
- 13Maxted
- 15Nelson-Addy
- 17Fenwick
- 18Hawkins
- 19Richards
- 27Jones
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 5,424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, York City 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).
Post update
John McCombe (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jordan Jones replaces Michael Duckworth.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Aaron Tshibola (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution, York City. Tom Platt replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.
Attempt missed. Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Scott Fenwick replaces Neil Austin.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Michael Ingham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Michael Ingham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.