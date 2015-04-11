Close menu
League Two
YorkYork City1HartlepoolHartlepool United0

York City 1-0 Hartlepool United

York made it five games unbeaten with a narrow win over relegation-threatened Hartlepool, despite defender Dave Winfield's first-half red card.

In an even contest, Nicky Featherstone went closest for Hartlepool with a low drive, while York's Michael Coulson fired over from six yards out.

Winfeld was sent off before the break when he fouled Brad Walker.

Luke Summerfield's 30-yard shot was deflected past Scott Flinders to leave Pools just a point above the drop.

York City manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio York:

"It's an amazing win. It's bigger than great because of the character.

"The performance was probably the best since I've been in charge as a manager at any club.

"Character, togetherness, organisation, a fully-committed display backed by outstanding fans. A great day again for York City. I'm just so delighted."

Line-ups

York

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Ingham
  • 5McCombe
  • 15Lowe
  • 16WinfieldBooked at 44mins
  • 17Halliday
  • 10Penn
  • 8Summerfield
  • 38Zubar
  • 30CoulthirstSubstituted forPlattat 82'minutes
  • 39Hyde
  • 7CoulsonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forIlesanmiat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mooney
  • 2McCoy
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 14Montrose
  • 18Platt
  • 19Miller
  • 23O'Hanlon

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Flinders
  • 2AustinBooked at 60minsSubstituted forFenwickat 81'minutes
  • 20Jones
  • 29Mirfin
  • 26HarrisonBooked at 16mins
  • 21DuckworthSubstituted forJonesat 90+1'minutes
  • 31Tshibola
  • 8WalkerSubstituted forHawkinsat 70'minutes
  • 16Featherstone
  • 24Hugill
  • 7Franks

Substitutes

  • 9Harewood
  • 13Maxted
  • 15Nelson-Addy
  • 17Fenwick
  • 18Hawkins
  • 19Richards
  • 27Jones
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
5,424

Match Stats

Home TeamYorkAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, York City 1, Hartlepool United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, York City 1, Hartlepool United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brad Halliday.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).

  6. Post update

    John McCombe (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jordan Jones replaces Michael Duckworth.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Tshibola (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Tom Platt replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Scott Fenwick replaces Neil Austin.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Michael Ingham.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Michael Ingham.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

