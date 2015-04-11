Luton Town 0-1 Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

21-year-old Matty Palmer scores his fourth goal of the campaign.

Burton remain top of League Two after Matty Palmer's late goal denied play-off chasing Luton a vital point.

In a game of few chances, Luton looked the more likely to score in the first half with Michael Harriman's 20-yard shot kept out by Jon McLaughlin's post.

Alex Lawless then found himself in space but fired his shot wide.

Burton offered very little in the second period but, with 12 minutes left, Matty Palmer's rising drive into the net secured all three points.

Luton, who haven't won a home game since February, failed to register a shot on target and are ninth in the table, now three points off the play-off places.

Burton maintain their one-point advantage over second-placed Shrewsbury with four games left to play.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought we played very well and had the ascendancy.

"They had one effort and that was their goal. We had three or four efforts where we would expect to hit the target, but we didn't.

"We created great chances against a team that was top of the league. I was really pleased with that."

On Burton's goal: "The players are saying it was offside, I have not seen it so I can't give an opinion."

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby:

"Luton are fighting for their lives. They're playing for this wonderful crowd who are going to be that 12th man.

"I think at stages we controlled the game. They had, I think, no chances, or maybe a 50-50 one.

"I think it was a tight game as it was always going to be. You know we can score at any moment."