Close menu
League Two
LutonLuton Town0BurtonBurton Albion1

Luton Town 0-1 Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Matty Palmer
21-year-old Matty Palmer scores his fourth goal of the campaign.

Burton remain top of League Two after Matty Palmer's late goal denied play-off chasing Luton a vital point.

In a game of few chances, Luton looked the more likely to score in the first half with Michael Harriman's 20-yard shot kept out by Jon McLaughlin's post.

Alex Lawless then found himself in space but fired his shot wide.

Burton offered very little in the second period but, with 12 minutes left, Matty Palmer's rising drive into the net secured all three points.

Luton, who haven't won a home game since February, failed to register a shot on target and are ninth in the table, now three points off the play-off places.

Burton maintain their one-point advantage over second-placed Shrewsbury with four games left to play.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought we played very well and had the ascendancy.

"They had one effort and that was their goal. We had three or four efforts where we would expect to hit the target, but we didn't.

"We created great chances against a team that was top of the league. I was really pleased with that."

On Burton's goal: "The players are saying it was offside, I have not seen it so I can't give an opinion."

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby:

"Luton are fighting for their lives. They're playing for this wonderful crowd who are going to be that 12th man.

"I think at stages we controlled the game. They had, I think, no chances, or maybe a 50-50 one.

"I think it was a tight game as it was always going to be. You know we can score at any moment."

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Justham
  • 22Harriman
  • 5McNultyBooked at 72mins
  • 30Wilkinson
  • 12Griffiths
  • 7LawlessSubstituted forOduwaat 68'minutes
  • 50McGeehan
  • 26Doyle
  • 11HowellsSubstituted forGuttridgeat 76'minutes
  • 9Benson
  • 38LeeSubstituted forCullenat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lacey
  • 13Cullen
  • 21Guttridge
  • 27Hall
  • 31Oduwa
  • 40Kinsella
  • 41King

Burton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 2Edwards
  • 4Mousinho
  • 3Cansdell-Sherriff
  • 14McCrory
  • 10AkinsSubstituted forEl Khayatiat 69'minutes
  • 8Weir
  • 15Naylor
  • 23Palmer
  • 9BeavonSubstituted forJohnstoneat 58'minutes
  • 20McGurkSubstituted forStewartat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Stewart
  • 21El Khayati
  • 24Slade
  • 27Harness
  • 31Maynard
  • 33Shearer
  • 36Johnstone
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
8,680

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 0, Burton Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, Burton Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Kevin Stewart replaces Adam McGurk.

  6. Post update

    Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denny Johnstone (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 0, Burton Albion 1. Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Jake Howells.

  15. Post update

    Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).

  17. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Oduwa (Luton Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Booking

    Steve McNulty (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

Top Stories