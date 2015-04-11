Luton Town 0-1 Burton Albion

Match ends, Luton Town 0, Burton Albion 1.
Burton remain top of League Two after Matty Palmer's late goal denied play-off chasing Luton a vital point.
In a game of few chances, Luton looked the more likely to score in the first half with Michael Harriman's 20-yard shot kept out by Jon McLaughlin's post.
Alex Lawless then found himself in space but fired his shot wide.
Burton offered very little in the second period but, with 12 minutes left, Matty Palmer's rising drive into the net secured all three points.
Luton, who haven't won a home game since February, failed to register a shot on target and are ninth in the table, now three points off the play-off places.
Burton maintain their one-point advantage over second-placed Shrewsbury with four games left to play.
Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought we played very well and had the ascendancy.
"They had one effort and that was their goal. We had three or four efforts where we would expect to hit the target, but we didn't.
"We created great chances against a team that was top of the league. I was really pleased with that."
On Burton's goal: "The players are saying it was offside, I have not seen it so I can't give an opinion."
Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby:
"Luton are fighting for their lives. They're playing for this wonderful crowd who are going to be that 12th man.
"I think at stages we controlled the game. They had, I think, no chances, or maybe a 50-50 one.
"I think it was a tight game as it was always going to be. You know we can score at any moment."
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Justham
- 22Harriman
- 5McNultyBooked at 72mins
- 30Wilkinson
- 12Griffiths
- 7LawlessSubstituted forOduwaat 68'minutes
- 50McGeehan
- 26Doyle
- 11HowellsSubstituted forGuttridgeat 76'minutes
- 9Benson
- 38LeeSubstituted forCullenat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lacey
- 13Cullen
- 21Guttridge
- 27Hall
- 31Oduwa
- 40Kinsella
- 41King
Burton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Edwards
- 4Mousinho
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 14McCrory
- 10AkinsSubstituted forEl Khayatiat 69'minutes
- 8Weir
- 15Naylor
- 23Palmer
- 9BeavonSubstituted forJohnstoneat 58'minutes
- 20McGurkSubstituted forStewartat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Stewart
- 21El Khayati
- 24Slade
- 27Harness
- 31Maynard
- 33Shearer
- 36Johnstone
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 8,680
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 0, Burton Albion 1.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Philip Edwards.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Kevin Stewart replaces Adam McGurk.
Post update
Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Denny Johnstone (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 0, Burton Albion 1. Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Naylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Jake Howells.
Post update
Damien McCrory (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Paul Benson (Luton Town).
Post update
Tom Naylor (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Oduwa (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Steve McNulty (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.