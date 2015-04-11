Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section Football

Alfie Mawson has now scored four goals in his last eight games for Wycombe

Alfie Mawson's header kept Wycombe Wanderers' League Two title hopes alive as they beat bottom-of-the-table Cheltenham Town at Adams Park.

Aaron Pierre gave the hosts the lead after he fired through a crowded box just before the interval.

Cheltenham levelled when Durrell Berry comfortably found the bottom left corner for his first goal for the club.

But Mawson stole all three points for Wanderers when he nodded home Sam Saunders' corner.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It is a huge three points. We've put the two defeats to bed and we've got rid of the curse of the manager of the month award.

"To not lose against them was very important, and to win was excellent.

"We're getting stretched now with the squad. I need the time to run out quicker than I'm losing my players.

"The spirit is great, we just want to get a couple more wins under our belt and that could be enough [for automatic promotion]."

Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"If we want to go and win a football match, we have to do a little bit more than just kick it and chase it.

"Our only hope is that there're still two teams worse than us at the moment, but we're the ones that are chasing.

"I didn't want anybody to think we've come to Wycombe and only been beaten by the odd goal against a team that's going up. We've got to be better than we were today.

"Picking a team, a shape and a tactic is quite difficult at the moment but I'm going to keep going and try and get that elusive win."