League Two
WycombeWycombe Wanderers2CheltenhamCheltenham Town1

Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Cheltenham Town

Alfie Mawson
Alfie Mawson has now scored four goals in his last eight games for Wycombe

Alfie Mawson's header kept Wycombe Wanderers' League Two title hopes alive as they beat bottom-of-the-table Cheltenham Town at Adams Park.

Aaron Pierre gave the hosts the lead after he fired through a crowded box just before the interval.

Cheltenham levelled when Durrell Berry comfortably found the bottom left corner for his first goal for the club.

But Mawson stole all three points for Wanderers when he nodded home Sam Saunders' corner.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It is a huge three points. We've put the two defeats to bed and we've got rid of the curse of the manager of the month award.

"To not lose against them was very important, and to win was excellent.

"We're getting stretched now with the squad. I need the time to run out quicker than I'm losing my players.

"The spirit is great, we just want to get a couple more wins under our belt and that could be enough [for automatic promotion]."

Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"If we want to go and win a football match, we have to do a little bit more than just kick it and chase it.

"Our only hope is that there're still two teams worse than us at the moment, but we're the ones that are chasing.

"I didn't want anybody to think we've come to Wycombe and only been beaten by the odd goal against a team that's going up. We've got to be better than we were today.

"Picking a team, a shape and a tactic is quite difficult at the moment but I'm going to keep going and try and get that elusive win."

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ingram
  • 4Yennaris
  • 26Mawson
  • 6Pierre
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 15minsSubstituted forMurphyat 44'minutes
  • 7SaundersBooked at 90mins
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 11Wood
  • 25HollowaySubstituted forCraigat 89'minutes
  • 9Hayes
  • 23Onyedinma

Substitutes

  • 8Bean
  • 12Craig
  • 15Murphy
  • 16Fletcher
  • 19McClure
  • 21Lynch
  • 31Ephraim

Cheltenham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Carson
  • 2Vaughan
  • 5Brown
  • 15DeamanBooked at 5minsSubstituted forTaylorat 74'minutes
  • 3Braham-Barrett
  • 28McDonaldBooked at 76mins
  • 24Sparrow
  • 8Richards
  • 20WynterSubstituted forBerryat 45+1'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 39Manset
  • 10BurnsSubstituted forHaynesat 27'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Mills
  • 9Haynes
  • 12Gould
  • 16Hanks
  • 25Berry
  • 29Harrad
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
3,907

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away17

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury42258965283783
3Wycombe422114762412177
4Bury412271255391673
5Southend412012948351372
6Stevenage421811135850865
7Plymouth4218101449321764
8Newport421711144748-162
9Luton421710154943661
10Exeter421613135759-261
11Northampton42176196155657
12Morecambe421512154747057
13Wimbledon421413155256-455
14Portsmouth421314154950-153
15Dag & Red42157205055-552
16Oxford Utd421215154348-551
17Accrington42149195369-1651
18Cambridge421212185557-248
19York421018144346-348
20Carlisle42136235069-1945
21Mansfield42129213455-2145
22Hartlepool42117243362-2940
23Tranmere42912214359-1639
24Cheltenham42813213662-2637
View full League Two table

