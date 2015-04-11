Match ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
-
- From the section Football
- Arsenal record eighth straight Premier League win
- Burnley remain second from bottom of table
- Aaron Ramsey nets ninth goal of the season
- Disciplined away display from Wenger's side
Aaron Ramsey's early goal was enough for Arsenal to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points with a hard-earned victory at Turf Moor.
The Gunners have played two games more than Jose Mourinho's men, who play QPR on Sunday, so talk that they are now in a two-horse title race remains premature.
But they are undoubtedly putting more pressure on the Blues than anyone else after securing their eighth straight league win, becoming the first top-flight team to manage that feat this season.
That impressive form has also put them four points clear in second place and means they now look almost certain of securing Champions League football for an 18th consecutive season under Arsene Wenger.
They also showed again that they have added the kind of discipline to their game that they have lacked in previous seasons.
Arsenal's latest win was not down to the kind of incisive attacking and explosive finishing that demolished Liverpool last weekend.
Instead it was earned by exactly the kind of considered and controlled defensive performance needed to keep an energetic Burnley side at arms length.
The composure that Wenger's side demonstrated was in complete contrast to Burnley, who did not lack urgency or effort but paid a heavy price for the poor passing that littered their display.
Ramsey's 12th-minute goal came after Jason Shackell gave the ball away to Francis Coquelin on the halfway line and, after Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both had shots saved, the Welshman blasted home.
The Clarets' immediate response was typically full-blooded as they forced David Ospina into two fine saves, the first when Ashley Barnes broke into the box and the second from Kieran Trippier's free-kick.
But Arsenal kept their shape at the back and concentrated on defending their lead, although Santi Cazorla almost made it 2-0 with a free-kick that curled a whisker wide.
The Clarets continued to press after the break but George Boyd missed their best chance when he fluffed his shot in space at the far post.
Burnley had run out of ideas by the end and remain second bottom of the table, two points from safety.
Meanwhile, Arsenal's upward charge continues.
They head for Wembley next weekend for their FA Cup semi-final against Reading on the back of 16 wins in their last 18 games in all competitions, and their status as the form team in the country is ominously intact.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"We had our moments but you have got to take them and that's what we've found all season.
"You could see there was a belief in the side but you need moments of quality to win football matches. We have been really good lately at keeping the back door shut and apart from the goal I thought we defended really well.
"We think the team can perform and win games and with respect to the teams we're going to play now, they're not as strong and powerful.
"We want to be effective enough to win them and I think we have to learn from everything we've done and package it all together and make it happen over the next six games."
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Trippier
- 4DuffBooked at 26mins
- 5Shackell
- 6MeeBooked at 25mins
- 21Boyd
- 37Arfield
- 14JonesSubstituted forTaylorat 90+3'minutes
- 30Barnes
- 10Ings
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 11Kightly
- 15Taylor
- 19Jutkiewicz
- 20Ulvestad
- 22Gilks
- 23Ward
- 25Keane
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 39Bellerin
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 34Coquelin
- 19Cazorla
- 16Ramsey
- 11Özil
- 17SánchezSubstituted forChambersat 90+3'minutes
- 12GiroudSubstituted forWelbeckat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Gibbs
- 7Rosicky
- 14Walcott
- 20Flamini
- 21Chambers
- 23Welbeck
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 20,615
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Calum Chambers replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Taylor replaces David Jones.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Olivier Giroud.
Attempt missed. Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michael Duff.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt missed. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Offside, Burnley. Scott Arfield tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Francis Coquelin following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ashley Barnes.
Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Offside, Burnley. Jason Shackell tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
Offside, Arsenal. Nacho Monreal tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Shackell with a headed pass.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Boyd (Burnley).
Second Half
Second Half begins Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.