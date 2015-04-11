Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey netted his ninth goal of the season after 12 minutes

Aaron Ramsey's early goal was enough for Arsenal to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points with a hard-earned victory at Turf Moor.

The Gunners have played two games more than Jose Mourinho's men, who play QPR on Sunday, so talk that they are now in a two-horse title race remains premature.

But they are undoubtedly putting more pressure on the Blues than anyone else after securing their eighth straight league win, becoming the first top-flight team to manage that feat this season.

That impressive form has also put them four points clear in second place and means they now look almost certain of securing Champions League football for an 18th consecutive season under Arsene Wenger.

They also showed again that they have added the kind of discipline to their game that they have lacked in previous seasons.

Arsenal's latest win was not down to the kind of incisive attacking and explosive finishing that demolished Liverpool last weekend.

Instead it was earned by exactly the kind of considered and controlled defensive performance needed to keep an energetic Burnley side at arms length.

The composure that Wenger's side demonstrated was in complete contrast to Burnley, who did not lack urgency or effort but paid a heavy price for the poor passing that littered their display.

Ramsey's 12th-minute goal came after Jason Shackell gave the ball away to Francis Coquelin on the halfway line and, after Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both had shots saved, the Welshman blasted home.

The Clarets' immediate response was typically full-blooded as they forced David Ospina into two fine saves, the first when Ashley Barnes broke into the box and the second from Kieran Trippier's free-kick.

But Arsenal kept their shape at the back and concentrated on defending their lead, although Santi Cazorla almost made it 2-0 with a free-kick that curled a whisker wide.

The Clarets continued to press after the break but George Boyd missed their best chance when he fluffed his shot in space at the far post.

Burnley had run out of ideas by the end and remain second bottom of the table, two points from safety.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's upward charge continues.

They head for Wembley next weekend for their FA Cup semi-final against Reading on the back of 16 wins in their last 18 games in all competitions, and their status as the form team in the country is ominously intact.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche:

"We had our moments but you have got to take them and that's what we've found all season.

"You could see there was a belief in the side but you need moments of quality to win football matches. We have been really good lately at keeping the back door shut and apart from the goal I thought we defended really well.

"We think the team can perform and win games and with respect to the teams we're going to play now, they're not as strong and powerful.

"We want to be effective enough to win them and I think we have to learn from everything we've done and package it all together and make it happen over the next six games."

Ramsey finished the move after blocked efforts from Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil

Burnley had chances from set-pieces but were unable to beat Arsenal keeper David Ospina

Burnley manager Sean Dyche inspired a much-improved performance from his team in the second half