SouthamptonSouthampton2HullHull City0

Southampton 2-0 Hull City

By Pete OliverBBC Sport

Graziano Pelle scores for Southampton against Hull
Graziano Pelle scored 10 times in his first 12 games for Southampton
  • Southampton climb to fifth in Premier League
  • Graziano Pelle scores first league goal since December
  • James Ward-Prowse opens scoring with a penalty
  • Hull just two points clear of relegation places

Striker Graziano Pelle claimed his first Premier League goal in 15 matches to help lift Southampton up to fifth place in the table and add to Hull's relegation worries.

Substitute James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring from the penalty spot after former Hull striker Shane Long had been fouled by Tigers defender Alex Bruce.

James Chester almost equalised but his header was cleared off the line.

Pelle then drove home his 13th goal of the season as Hull stayed in 17th spot.

Ronald Koeman's side have now matched their Premier League record of 56 points which they achieved last season when finishing eighth under Maurico Pochettino.

They have won their last three home games, while Hull's losing run now stretches to three matches and they remain only two points above the relegation places.

Hull face a tough run-in with games to come away to Crystal Palace, home to Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley, away to Tottenham and then at home to Manchester United on the final day.

Southampton, also chasing a highest top-flight finish since they came fifth in 1985, have been short of goals in recent weeks with just five in their last nine games.

Bruce rues finishing in 'crazy game'

But a return to form for Pelle, whose last goal came in the FA Cup in January, was another bonus on a positive afternoon for the Saints, who rested England international Nathaniel Clyne.

With Fraser Forster also out injured, and Scotland's Allan McGregor dropped by Hull, the combined age of the two goalkeepers added up to 78, with 40-year-old Steve Harper earning his first start since January.

And while neither he nor Kelvin Davis were over-worked in a goalless first half, Harper justified his recall with one fine save to deny Pelle.

Long had been guilty of wasting an early chance from a poor back-pass from Jake Livermore but Hull matched the home side with a committed performance.

Sone Aluko, also back in the Hull side as one of five changes made by Bruce, tested Davis after just five minutes and Stephen Quinn might have made more of a volleying opportunity from an Ahmed Elmohamady cross.

Koeman critical of victorious Saints

Davis made an excellent stop from Livermore's low cross eight minutes into the second half and two minutes later Southampton went in front.

Sadio Mane looked keen to take the spot-kick but England Under-21 international Ward-Prowse, a second-half substitute, drilled the ball past Harper to claim only the second goal of his club career.

Hull almost levelled when Chester's effort from a corner was cleared off the line by Ryan Bertrand but Southampton cruised to victory once Pelle had ended his long wait after being teed up by Morgan Schneiderlin's unselfish square pass.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:

"In the first half we looked nervous. Hull should have been like that.

"We have to compete and we didn't do that but the penalty broke the game open and at 2-0 we were very comfortable.

"Graziano played well and worked very hard but he has to score goals. That's the best feeling a striker can get.

"He lives to score goals and if it's been a long time it does something for your confidence.

"Now he will be back to the player he was at the beginning of the season."

T-shirts left for Hull City fans at Southampton
Hull supporters who made the 255-mile trip to Southampton were left T-shirts on their seats at St Mary's Stadium to add to their backing of Steve Bruce's side
Graziano Pelle booked
Hull boss Steve Buce felt Graziano Pelle was fortunate to receive only a yellow card for a first-half challenge on Alex Bruce
Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama is booked
Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama will serve a two-match ban following his 10th booking of the season
James Ward-Prowse penalty
James Ward-Prowse scored the second goal of his career for Southampton in his 85th game

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Davis
  • 17Alderweireld
  • 6José Fonte
  • 3Yoshida
  • 21Bertrand
  • 12WanyamaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 45'minutes
  • 4Schneiderlin
  • 7LongSubstituted forEliaat 74'minutes
  • 8Davis
  • 10ManéSubstituted forTadicat 61'minutes
  • 19PellèBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 2Clyne
  • 11Tadic
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 22Elia
  • 25Gazzaniga
  • 28Reed
  • 33Targett

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Harper
  • 5ChesterSubstituted forDiaméat 64'minutes
  • 21Dawson
  • 4Bruce
  • 15McShane
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 14Livermore
  • 8HuddlestoneSubstituted forSagboat 74'minutes
  • 29Quinn
  • 28N'Doye
  • 24AlukoSubstituted forHernándezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Rosenior
  • 9Hernández
  • 11Brady
  • 17Diamé
  • 20Sagbo
  • 26Robertson
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
30,359

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamHull
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Hull City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Hull City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Davis (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Morgan Schneiderlin tries a through ball, but Eljero Elia is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Eljero Elia (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).

  12. Post update

    Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Abel Hernández replaces Sone Aluko.

  14. Post update

    Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Yannick Sagbo (Hull City).

  16. Post update

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 2, Hull City 0. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.

  19. Post update

    Eljero Elia (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea30217263263770
2Arsenal32206663323166
3Man Utd31188555282762
4Man City31187663303361
5Southampton321751044222256
6Liverpool3116694536954
7Tottenham32166105046454
8Swansea32138113840-247
9West Ham321110114240243
10Stoke32127133640-443
11Crystal Palace32119124243-142
12Everton32911124043-338
13Newcastle3198143349-1635
14West Brom3289153046-1633
15Aston Villa3388172445-2132
16Sunderland32514132548-2329
17Hull32610162945-1628
18QPR3275203858-2026
19Burnley32511162650-2426
20Leicester3167183251-1925
View full Premier League table

