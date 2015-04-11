Southampton 2-0 Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Graziano Pelle scored 10 times in his first 12 games for Southampton

Southampton climb to fifth in Premier League

Graziano Pelle scores first league goal since December

James Ward-Prowse opens scoring with a penalty

Hull just two points clear of relegation places

Striker Graziano Pelle claimed his first Premier League goal in 15 matches to help lift Southampton up to fifth place in the table and add to Hull's relegation worries.

Substitute James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring from the penalty spot after former Hull striker Shane Long had been fouled by Tigers defender Alex Bruce.

James Chester almost equalised but his header was cleared off the line.

Pelle then drove home his 13th goal of the season as Hull stayed in 17th spot.

Ronald Koeman's side have now matched their Premier League record of 56 points which they achieved last season when finishing eighth under Maurico Pochettino.

They have won their last three home games, while Hull's losing run now stretches to three matches and they remain only two points above the relegation places.

Hull face a tough run-in with games to come away to Crystal Palace, home to Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley, away to Tottenham and then at home to Manchester United on the final day.

Southampton, also chasing a highest top-flight finish since they came fifth in 1985, have been short of goals in recent weeks with just five in their last nine games.

Bruce rues finishing in 'crazy game'

But a return to form for Pelle, whose last goal came in the FA Cup in January, was another bonus on a positive afternoon for the Saints, who rested England international Nathaniel Clyne.

With Fraser Forster also out injured, and Scotland's Allan McGregor dropped by Hull, the combined age of the two goalkeepers added up to 78, with 40-year-old Steve Harper earning his first start since January.

And while neither he nor Kelvin Davis were over-worked in a goalless first half, Harper justified his recall with one fine save to deny Pelle.

Long had been guilty of wasting an early chance from a poor back-pass from Jake Livermore but Hull matched the home side with a committed performance.

Sone Aluko, also back in the Hull side as one of five changes made by Bruce, tested Davis after just five minutes and Stephen Quinn might have made more of a volleying opportunity from an Ahmed Elmohamady cross.

Koeman critical of victorious Saints

Davis made an excellent stop from Livermore's low cross eight minutes into the second half and two minutes later Southampton went in front.

Sadio Mane looked keen to take the spot-kick but England Under-21 international Ward-Prowse, a second-half substitute, drilled the ball past Harper to claim only the second goal of his club career.

Hull almost levelled when Chester's effort from a corner was cleared off the line by Ryan Bertrand but Southampton cruised to victory once Pelle had ended his long wait after being teed up by Morgan Schneiderlin's unselfish square pass.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:

"In the first half we looked nervous. Hull should have been like that.

"We have to compete and we didn't do that but the penalty broke the game open and at 2-0 we were very comfortable.

"Graziano played well and worked very hard but he has to score goals. That's the best feeling a striker can get.

"He lives to score goals and if it's been a long time it does something for your confidence.

"Now he will be back to the player he was at the beginning of the season."

Hull supporters who made the 255-mile trip to Southampton were left T-shirts on their seats at St Mary's Stadium to add to their backing of Steve Bruce's side

Hull boss Steve Buce felt Graziano Pelle was fortunate to receive only a yellow card for a first-half challenge on Alex Bruce

Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama will serve a two-match ban following his 10th booking of the season

James Ward-Prowse scored the second goal of his career for Southampton in his 85th game