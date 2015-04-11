Close menu
Premier League
SwanseaSwansea City1EvertonEverton1

Swansea City 1-1 Everton

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Wales Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jonjo Shelvey penalty
Jonjo Shelvey scored his third goal of the season.
  • Jonjo Shelvey's penalty earns Swans a point
  • Aaron Lennon scores second goal for Everton
  • Swansea lose striker Bafetimbi Gomis to injury
  • Everton unbeaten in four league games

A second-half penalty from Jonjo Shelvey earned Swansea a point as Everton's three-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end.

Shelvey, who had a spectacular first-half effort disallowed following a foul in the build-up, slotted home after Seamus Coleman had carelessly handled.

On-loan winger Aaron Lennon had fired Everton ahead from a James McCarthy cross four minutes before the break.

Swansea equalled their record Premier League points tally of 47.

Everton, who had lost 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium in the League Cup earlier this season, are still the only side Swansea have never beaten in the league.

Having won their previous three league games, the Toffees' manager Roberto Martinez kept faith with the team which beat Southampton in their last game.

Everton top-scorer Romelu Lukaku was still missing through injury and Swansea were soon without their leading striker too, as Bafetimbi Gomis was taken off after just 16 minutes clutching his hamstring.

Aaron Lennon scores for Everton at Swansea
Aaron Lennon has scored twice in his last two league games following a 32-match scoring drought

Gomis had forced Everton keeper Tim Howard into a fine save with the game's first shot and, having doubled his season's league tally with a brace against Hull a week earlier, the Frenchman's exit was a setback for the hosts.

They thought they had taken the lead after half an hour, but Shelvey's spectacular volley was disallowed as referee Michael Oliver deemed that Wayne Routledge had fouled Leighton Baines.

Considering how both sides tend to favour a fluid, possession-based playing style, the first half was a disjointed affair.

Swansea 1-1 Everton: Garry Monk says draw was 'fair result'

Everton were restricted to occasional long-range shots but, when they were eventually presented with a genuine scoring opportunity, they made the most of it.

Four minutes before the break, McCarthy's cross evaded Swansea's defenders and found Lennon, who finished calmly.

Swansea improved after the restart, with Marvin Emnes - Gomis' replacement - shooting narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Emnes had switched to the left wing for the second half, and that move paid off as his tussle with Coleman led to the Everton right-back handling the ball while off-balance as Emnes pressured him.

Referee Oliver pointed to the spot and, after Howard was booked for time-wasting, Shelvey sent the American the wrong way with a firm strike into the bottom corner.

Swansea pressed for a winner late in the game but, after Gylfi Sigurdsson's dipping free-kick was tipped over by Howard, Garry Monk's men had to settle for a point against former manager Martinez.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez on BT Sport:

Draw feels like a defeat - Martinez

On the penalty decision: "Clearly there's contact. I've seen it many times given as a free-kick.

"He's trying to protect the ball and gets unbalanced and from that point he expects the free-kick to be given.

"It's one of those actions where you expect the referee to be a little bit more above the occasion.

"You felt the crowd were asking for two or three decisions and it was building up to a decision and unfortunately we were on the receiving end."

On the match: "The only criticism is we had a period of 10, 15, 20 minutes where we were too comfortable in the second half and didn't find that final shot or try to score the second goal. But apart from that I do feel the draw doesn't reflect what happened."

Garry Monk and Roberto Martinez
Swansea boss Garry Monk previously played alongside Roberto Martinez and then under his management with the Swans
Everton players protest
Everton have conceded four penalties this season. Only Tottenham, West Brom and Stoke have given away more
Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski
Swansea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven home Premier League games.

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Fabianski
  • 22Rangel
  • 33Fernandez
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 80mins
  • 3TaylorBooked at 52mins
  • 24Cork
  • 4Ki Sung-yueng
  • 8ShelveySubstituted forDyerat 84'minutes
  • 23G Sigurdsson
  • 15Routledge
  • 18GomisSubstituted forEmnesat 17'minutesBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 2Amat
  • 7Britton
  • 11Emnes
  • 12Dyer
  • 21Grimes
  • 25Tremmel
  • 56Fulton

Everton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 24HowardBooked at 68mins
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Stones
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Baines
  • 18Barry
  • 25LennonBooked at 84mins
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20BarkleySubstituted forMirallasat 86'minutes
  • 21OsmanSubstituted forPienaarat 28'minutes
  • 9KonéBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNaismithat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 11Mirallas
  • 14Naismith
  • 17Besic
  • 22Pienaar
  • 29Garbutt
  • 30Alcaraz
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
20,468

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 1, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Nathan Dyer (Swansea City).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by John Stones (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Federico Fernández.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Naismith (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seamus Coleman with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Kevin Mirallas replaces Ross Barkley.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).

  11. Post update

    Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tim Howard.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Booking

    Aaron Lennon (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lennon (Everton).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Nathan Dyer replaces Jonjo Shelvey.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Marvin Emnes (Swansea City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea30217263263770
2Arsenal32206663323166
3Man Utd31188555282762
4Man City31187663303361
5Southampton321751044222256
6Liverpool3116694536954
7Tottenham32166105046454
8Swansea32138113840-247
9West Ham321110114240243
10Stoke32127133640-443
11Crystal Palace32119124243-142
12Everton32911124043-338
13Newcastle3198143349-1635
14West Brom3289153046-1633
15Aston Villa3388172445-2132
16Sunderland32514132548-2329
17Hull32610162945-1628
18QPR3275203858-2026
19Burnley32511162650-2426
20Leicester3167183251-1925
View full Premier League table

Top Stories