Swansea City 1-1 Everton

A second-half penalty from Jonjo Shelvey earned Swansea a point as Everton's three-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end.

Shelvey, who had a spectacular first-half effort disallowed following a foul in the build-up, slotted home after Seamus Coleman had carelessly handled.

On-loan winger Aaron Lennon had fired Everton ahead from a James McCarthy cross four minutes before the break.

Swansea equalled their record Premier League points tally of 47.

Everton, who had lost 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium in the League Cup earlier this season, are still the only side Swansea have never beaten in the league.

Having won their previous three league games, the Toffees' manager Roberto Martinez kept faith with the team which beat Southampton in their last game.

Everton top-scorer Romelu Lukaku was still missing through injury and Swansea were soon without their leading striker too, as Bafetimbi Gomis was taken off after just 16 minutes clutching his hamstring.

Aaron Lennon has scored twice in his last two league games following a 32-match scoring drought

Gomis had forced Everton keeper Tim Howard into a fine save with the game's first shot and, having doubled his season's league tally with a brace against Hull a week earlier, the Frenchman's exit was a setback for the hosts.

They thought they had taken the lead after half an hour, but Shelvey's spectacular volley was disallowed as referee Michael Oliver deemed that Wayne Routledge had fouled Leighton Baines.

Considering how both sides tend to favour a fluid, possession-based playing style, the first half was a disjointed affair.

Everton were restricted to occasional long-range shots but, when they were eventually presented with a genuine scoring opportunity, they made the most of it.

Four minutes before the break, McCarthy's cross evaded Swansea's defenders and found Lennon, who finished calmly.

Swansea improved after the restart, with Marvin Emnes - Gomis' replacement - shooting narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Emnes had switched to the left wing for the second half, and that move paid off as his tussle with Coleman led to the Everton right-back handling the ball while off-balance as Emnes pressured him.

Referee Oliver pointed to the spot and, after Howard was booked for time-wasting, Shelvey sent the American the wrong way with a firm strike into the bottom corner.

Swansea pressed for a winner late in the game but, after Gylfi Sigurdsson's dipping free-kick was tipped over by Howard, Garry Monk's men had to settle for a point against former manager Martinez.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez on BT Sport:

On the penalty decision: "Clearly there's contact. I've seen it many times given as a free-kick.

"He's trying to protect the ball and gets unbalanced and from that point he expects the free-kick to be given.

"It's one of those actions where you expect the referee to be a little bit more above the occasion.

"You felt the crowd were asking for two or three decisions and it was building up to a decision and unfortunately we were on the receiving end."

On the match: "The only criticism is we had a period of 10, 15, 20 minutes where we were too comfortable in the second half and didn't find that final shot or try to score the second goal. But apart from that I do feel the draw doesn't reflect what happened."

Swansea boss Garry Monk previously played alongside Roberto Martinez and then under his management with the Swans

Everton have conceded four penalties this season. Only Tottenham, West Brom and Stoke have given away more

Swansea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven home Premier League games.