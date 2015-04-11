Barnet 3-0 FC Halifax Town

Match ends, Barnet 3, FC Halifax Town 0.
Barnet kept their one-point lead at the top of the Conference with a win that all but ends Halifax's play-off hopes.
The Bees went in front early on as Mauro Vilhete scored from close range and they almost netted again when Conor Clifford crashed against the bar.
John Akinde did double the lead as he capitalised on a loose back pass to slot home his 31st goal of the season.
The hosts ensured there was no second half Shaymen comeback as Curtis Weston headed home Andy Yiadom's cross.
Barnet's success leaves them a point clear of Bristol Rovers in the race for automatic promotion, with two games left to play.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Stack
- 2Yiadom
- 6StephensBooked at 82mins
- 5N'Gala
- 3Johnson
- 16VilheteSubstituted forVilla Lopezat 85'minutes
- 14Togwell
- 8WestonSubstituted forGambinat 85'minutes
- 41Clifford
- 9AkindeSubstituted forMacDonaldat 80'minutes
- 40Gash
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 10MacDonald
- 15Villa Lopez
- 17Muggleton
- 18Gambin
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Glennon
- 2Bolton
- 4Roberts
- 5PearsonBooked at 85mins
- 23HutchisonSubstituted forJacksonat 21'minutes
- 14Williams
- 3McManus
- 20Maynard
- 36HatfieldSubstituted forSchofieldat 46'minutes
- 33MuldoonBooked at 82mins
- 40HattersleySubstituted forBodenat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 9Jackson
- 15Roberts
- 19Boden
- 22Schofield
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 3, FC Halifax Town 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luisma (Barnet) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Luisma.
Post update
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Michael Gash (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Post update
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Jack Muldoon tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Gambin (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Luke Gambin.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Luke Gambin replaces Curtis Weston.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Luisma replaces Mauro Vilhete.
Booking
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Conor Clifford (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Jack Muldoon (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Sam Togwell (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Scott Boden replaces Danny Hattersley.
Booking
Jack Muldoon (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
David Stephens (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Barnet.