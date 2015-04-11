Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet3HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Barnet 3-0 FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

John Akinde
John Akinde is the Conference top goal scorer with 31 goals

Barnet kept their one-point lead at the top of the Conference with a win that all but ends Halifax's play-off hopes.

The Bees went in front early on as Mauro Vilhete scored from close range and they almost netted again when Conor Clifford crashed against the bar.

John Akinde did double the lead as he capitalised on a loose back pass to slot home his 31st goal of the season.

The hosts ensured there was no second half Shaymen comeback as Curtis Weston headed home Andy Yiadom's cross.

Barnet's success leaves them a point clear of Bristol Rovers in the race for automatic promotion, with two games left to play.

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Stack
  • 2Yiadom
  • 6StephensBooked at 82mins
  • 5N'Gala
  • 3Johnson
  • 16VilheteSubstituted forVilla Lopezat 85'minutes
  • 14Togwell
  • 8WestonSubstituted forGambinat 85'minutes
  • 41Clifford
  • 9AkindeSubstituted forMacDonaldat 80'minutes
  • 40Gash

Substitutes

  • 4Saville
  • 10MacDonald
  • 15Villa Lopez
  • 17Muggleton
  • 18Gambin

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Glennon
  • 2Bolton
  • 4Roberts
  • 5PearsonBooked at 85mins
  • 23HutchisonSubstituted forJacksonat 21'minutes
  • 14Williams
  • 3McManus
  • 20Maynard
  • 36HatfieldSubstituted forSchofieldat 46'minutes
  • 33MuldoonBooked at 82mins
  • 40HattersleySubstituted forBodenat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Senior
  • 9Jackson
  • 15Roberts
  • 19Boden
  • 22Schofield
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamHalifax
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnet 3, FC Halifax Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnet 3, FC Halifax Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luisma (Barnet) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Luisma.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).

  5. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).

  7. Post update

    Michael Gash (Barnet) wins a free kick.

  8. Post update

    Offside, FC Halifax Town. Jack Muldoon tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Gambin (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Luke Gambin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Luke Gambin replaces Curtis Weston.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Luisma replaces Mauro Vilhete.

  12. Booking

    Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).

  14. Post update

    Conor Clifford (Barnet) wins a free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Muldoon (FC Halifax Town).

  16. Post update

    Sam Togwell (Barnet) wins a free kick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Scott Boden replaces Danny Hattersley.

  18. Booking

    Jack Muldoon (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Booking

    David Stephens (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Barnet.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories