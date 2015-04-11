Barnet 3-0 FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

John Akinde is the Conference top goal scorer with 31 goals

Barnet kept their one-point lead at the top of the Conference with a win that all but ends Halifax's play-off hopes.

The Bees went in front early on as Mauro Vilhete scored from close range and they almost netted again when Conor Clifford crashed against the bar.

John Akinde did double the lead as he capitalised on a loose back pass to slot home his 31st goal of the season.

The hosts ensured there was no second half Shaymen comeback as Curtis Weston headed home Andy Yiadom's cross.

Barnet's success leaves them a point clear of Bristol Rovers in the race for automatic promotion, with two games left to play.