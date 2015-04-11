Close menu
National League
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers2SouthportSouthport0

Bristol Rovers 2-0 Southport

Ellis Harrison
Harrison made his debut for Wales Under-21s in 2013

Bristol Rovers are one point off Conference leaders Barnet with two games left after seeing off Southport.

Ellis Harrison opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he controlled Andy Monkhouse's flick to fire home as the Pirates bid to return to League Two.

Monkhouse also set up their second goal when he crossed from the left and Matt Taylor headed home.

The Sandgrounders are not safe yet, sitting six points above the relegation zone with three games left.

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Southport were obviously a little bit depleted on the day and we took advantage of that it was a comfortable performance.

"But it's always a tough ask, a third game in eight days. We could have been a little bit better at times.

"But the three points are the main thing; we move on and now it looks like a two-horse race.

"Grimsby have a good manager and they'll be having a right go to win the last two games, it looks like a two-horse race that's for sure."

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Puddy
  • 4Lockyer
  • 6Parkes
  • 7Mansell
  • 3Brown
  • 14Lines
  • 5McChrystal
  • 28DawsonSubstituted forBalantaat 88'minutes
  • 23Monkhouse
  • 10Taylor
  • 17HarrisonBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBlissettat 82'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 16Easter
  • 27Blissett
  • 29Balanta

Southport

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Thompson
  • 16Rutherford
  • 8GeorgeBooked at 73mins
  • 11Davies
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 4KaySubstituted forCollinsat 77'minutes
  • 7Evans
  • 14Joyce
  • 17Almond
  • 26Hewitt
  • 27McCarthySubstituted forSymesat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 15Connor
  • 21Symes
  • 23Donnelly
  • 25Usai
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
8,251

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamSouthport
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home15
Away15
Fouls
Home16
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Southport 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Southport 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Southport.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Nathan Blissett (Bristol Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Southport.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Joyce (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Angelo Balanta replaces Adam Dawson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Andy Monkhouse (Bristol Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Dom Collins (Southport) wins a free kick.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Booking

    Nathan Blissett (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Blissett (Bristol Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Steven Hewitt (Southport) wins a free kick.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Nathan Blissett replaces Ellis Harrison.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Louis Almond (Southport) wins a free kick.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Steven Hewitt (Southport) wins a free kick.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Southport. Dom Collins replaces Scott Kay.

