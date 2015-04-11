Bristol Rovers 2-0 Southport

Last updated on .From the section National League

Harrison made his debut for Wales Under-21s in 2013

Bristol Rovers are one point off Conference leaders Barnet with two games left after seeing off Southport.

Ellis Harrison opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he controlled Andy Monkhouse's flick to fire home as the Pirates bid to return to League Two.

Monkhouse also set up their second goal when he crossed from the left and Matt Taylor headed home.

The Sandgrounders are not safe yet, sitting six points above the relegation zone with three games left.

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Southport were obviously a little bit depleted on the day and we took advantage of that it was a comfortable performance.

"But it's always a tough ask, a third game in eight days. We could have been a little bit better at times.

"But the three points are the main thing; we move on and now it looks like a two-horse race.

"Grimsby have a good manager and they'll be having a right go to win the last two games, it looks like a two-horse race that's for sure."