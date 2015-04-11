Torquay United 2-0 Altrincham

Match ends, Torquay United 2, Altrincham 0.
First-half goals from Kadell Daniel and a Ryan Bowman penalty gave Torquay only their second win in 12 games as they got over the sudden departure of Paul Sturrock as football adviser.
Altrincham lost keeper Stuart Coburn to an early injury and replacement David Parton was beaten when Daniel fired home his first goal for the club.
Bowman then doubled the lead after being brought down by Gianluca Havern.
Altrincham's Jake Moult was sent off late on after a second yellow card.
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Lavercombe
- 29Dawson
- 5Pearce
- 22McQuilkin
- 25Ives
- 4Downes
- 10Ajala
- 6Harding
- 20Daniel
- 9BowmanBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCampbellat 33'minutes
- 7BriscoeSubstituted forRichardsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rice
- 14Yeoman
- 16Richards
- 26Gueguen
- 32Campbell
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1CoburnSubstituted forPartonat 7'minutes
- 6Leather
- 5Havern
- 8RichmanSubstituted forPerryat 67'minutes
- 3Griffin
- 16Marshall
- 26SinnottBooked at 78mins
- 4MoultBooked at 82mins
- 11CleeSubstituted forCrowtherat 84'minutes
- 7Lawrie
- 10Reeves
Substitutes
- 9Gillespie
- 14Perry
- 17Parton
- 19Crowther
- 20Swift
- Referee:
- Jeff Muschik
- Attendance:
- 1,462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Altrincham 0.
Post update
Offside, Torquay United. John Campbell tries a through ball, but John Campbell is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Torquay United.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Harding (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Downes (Torquay United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McQuilkin.
Post update
Corner, Torquay United.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toby Ajala (Torquay United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Post update
Foul by James Lawrie (Altrincham).
Post update
Levi Ives (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Ryan Crowther replaces Nicky Clee.
Post update
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Torquay United).
Post update
Kyle Perry (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jake Moult (Altrincham) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jake Moult (Altrincham).
Post update
Kadell Daniel (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Courtney Richards replaces Louis Briscoe.
Booking
Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham).
Post update
Aaron Dawson (Torquay United) wins a free kick.