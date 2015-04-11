Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United2AltrinchamAltrincham0

Torquay United 2-0 Altrincham

First-half goals from Kadell Daniel and a Ryan Bowman penalty gave Torquay only their second win in 12 games as they got over the sudden departure of Paul Sturrock as football adviser.

Altrincham lost keeper Stuart Coburn to an early injury and replacement David Parton was beaten when Daniel fired home his first goal for the club.

Bowman then doubled the lead after being brought down by Gianluca Havern.

Altrincham's Jake Moult was sent off late on after a second yellow card.

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Lavercombe
  • 29Dawson
  • 5Pearce
  • 22McQuilkin
  • 25Ives
  • 4Downes
  • 10Ajala
  • 6Harding
  • 20Daniel
  • 9BowmanBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCampbellat 33'minutes
  • 7BriscoeSubstituted forRichardsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rice
  • 14Yeoman
  • 16Richards
  • 26Gueguen
  • 32Campbell

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1CoburnSubstituted forPartonat 7'minutes
  • 6Leather
  • 5Havern
  • 8RichmanSubstituted forPerryat 67'minutes
  • 3Griffin
  • 16Marshall
  • 26SinnottBooked at 78mins
  • 4MoultBooked at 82mins
  • 11CleeSubstituted forCrowtherat 84'minutes
  • 7Lawrie
  • 10Reeves

Substitutes

  • 9Gillespie
  • 14Perry
  • 17Parton
  • 19Crowther
  • 20Swift
Referee:
Jeff Muschik
Attendance:
1,462

Match Stats

Home TeamTorquayAway TeamAltrincham
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away11
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torquay United 2, Altrincham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Altrincham 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Torquay United. John Campbell tries a through ball, but John Campbell is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Torquay United.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Harding (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Downes (Torquay United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McQuilkin.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Torquay United.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toby Ajala (Torquay United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Lawrie (Altrincham).

  10. Post update

    Levi Ives (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Ryan Crowther replaces Nicky Clee.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Krystian Pearce (Torquay United).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Perry (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

  14. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Jake Moult (Altrincham) for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jake Moult (Altrincham).

  16. Post update

    Kadell Daniel (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Courtney Richards replaces Louis Briscoe.

  18. Booking

    Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham).

  20. Post update

    Aaron Dawson (Torquay United) wins a free kick.

