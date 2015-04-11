Torquay United 2-0 Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section Conference

First-half goals from Kadell Daniel and a Ryan Bowman penalty gave Torquay only their second win in 12 games as they got over the sudden departure of Paul Sturrock as football adviser.

Altrincham lost keeper Stuart Coburn to an early injury and replacement David Parton was beaten when Daniel fired home his first goal for the club.

Bowman then doubled the lead after being brought down by Gianluca Havern.

Altrincham's Jake Moult was sent off late on after a second yellow card.