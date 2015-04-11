Braintree Town 1-1 Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Braintree Town came from behind to earn a point against Aldershot.

Mitch Brundle's half-volley from 35 yards clipped the outside of the post in the first 30 seconds for Braintree.

Sam Hatton gave the visitors a first-half lead with a tap-in from close range following Tristan Plummer's cross from the byline.

Bernard Mensah played the ball into the path of Dan Sparkes and he slotted the ball neatly under Aldershot keeper Phil Smith to equalise.

Aldershot caretaker boss Chris Barker told BBC Surrey:

"We did keep going today but they became a lot stronger in the second half and I think we slipped off and we've got a lot of injuries, yet again. People are playing out of position so overall a point is probably good. Seven points from nine in three games, we would've taken that.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game today, a few big teams have lost here so we knew it would be tough. I thought we did okay overall, I'm quite happy with the week.

"I want to finish as high as possible. You know the first aim was to stay up, so now I don't want this season to become win one, lose one, draw one. I want to push and if we can remain unbeaten for the rest of the season we might move two or three places."