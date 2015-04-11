Braintree Town 1-1 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Braintree Town 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Braintree Town came from behind to earn a point against Aldershot.
Mitch Brundle's half-volley from 35 yards clipped the outside of the post in the first 30 seconds for Braintree.
Sam Hatton gave the visitors a first-half lead with a tap-in from close range following Tristan Plummer's cross from the byline.
Bernard Mensah played the ball into the path of Dan Sparkes and he slotted the ball neatly under Aldershot keeper Phil Smith to equalise.
Aldershot caretaker boss Chris Barker told BBC Surrey:
"We did keep going today but they became a lot stronger in the second half and I think we slipped off and we've got a lot of injuries, yet again. People are playing out of position so overall a point is probably good. Seven points from nine in three games, we would've taken that.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game today, a few big teams have lost here so we knew it would be tough. I thought we did okay overall, I'm quite happy with the week.
"I want to finish as high as possible. You know the first aim was to stay up, so now I don't want this season to become win one, lose one, draw one. I want to push and if we can remain unbeaten for the rest of the season we might move two or three places."
Braintree
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Pentney
- 23PetersSubstituted forMensahat 46'minutes
- 20Clerima
- 4Isaac
- 3Habergham
- 6MasseyBooked at 23mins
- 2Brundle
- 8Davis
- 15AkinolaSubstituted forMaybanksat 90'minutes
- 18Cox
- 11Sparkes
Substitutes
- 1Hamann
- 5Paine
- 16Maybanks
- 17Mensah
- 26Mulley
Aldershot
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Smith
- 7Hatton
- 5WilsonSubstituted forAlexanderat 60'minutes
- 4Lathrope
- 3McGinty
- 6Barker
- 10Plummer
- 19StevensonSubstituted forMolesleyat 37'minutes
- 14Roberts
- 17JarvisSubstituted forMcCollinat 75'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 8Molesley
- 13Thomas
- 15Rasulo
- 21McCollin
- 22Alexander
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Braintree Town 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Foul by Bernard Mensah (Braintree Town).
Cheye Alexander (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town).
Post update
Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution, Braintree Town. Joe Maybanks replaces Simeon Akinola.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Mark Molesley (Aldershot Town).
Post update
Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sam Hatton (Aldershot Town).
Post update
Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Tristan Plummer (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Andre McCollin (Aldershot Town).
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Andre McCollin replaces Ryan Jarvis.
Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).
Post update
Tristan Plummer (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Post update
Alan Massey (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.