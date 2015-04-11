Close menu
National League
BraintreeBraintree Town1AldershotAldershot Town1

Braintree Town 1-1 Aldershot Town

Braintree Town came from behind to earn a point against Aldershot.

Mitch Brundle's half-volley from 35 yards clipped the outside of the post in the first 30 seconds for Braintree.

Sam Hatton gave the visitors a first-half lead with a tap-in from close range following Tristan Plummer's cross from the byline.

Bernard Mensah played the ball into the path of Dan Sparkes and he slotted the ball neatly under Aldershot keeper Phil Smith to equalise.

Aldershot caretaker boss Chris Barker told BBC Surrey:

"We did keep going today but they became a lot stronger in the second half and I think we slipped off and we've got a lot of injuries, yet again. People are playing out of position so overall a point is probably good. Seven points from nine in three games, we would've taken that.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game today, a few big teams have lost here so we knew it would be tough. I thought we did okay overall, I'm quite happy with the week.

"I want to finish as high as possible. You know the first aim was to stay up, so now I don't want this season to become win one, lose one, draw one. I want to push and if we can remain unbeaten for the rest of the season we might move two or three places."

Line-ups

Braintree

Formation 4-4-2

  • 29Pentney
  • 23PetersSubstituted forMensahat 46'minutes
  • 20Clerima
  • 4Isaac
  • 3Habergham
  • 6MasseyBooked at 23mins
  • 2Brundle
  • 8Davis
  • 15AkinolaSubstituted forMaybanksat 90'minutes
  • 18Cox
  • 11Sparkes

Substitutes

  • 1Hamann
  • 5Paine
  • 16Maybanks
  • 17Mensah
  • 26Mulley

Aldershot

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Smith
  • 7Hatton
  • 5WilsonSubstituted forAlexanderat 60'minutes
  • 4Lathrope
  • 3McGinty
  • 6Barker
  • 10Plummer
  • 19StevensonSubstituted forMolesleyat 37'minutes
  • 14Roberts
  • 17JarvisSubstituted forMcCollinat 75'minutes
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 8Molesley
  • 13Thomas
  • 15Rasulo
  • 21McCollin
  • 22Alexander
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match Stats

Home TeamBraintreeAway TeamAldershot
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Braintree Town 1, Aldershot Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Braintree Town 1, Aldershot Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Bernard Mensah (Braintree Town).

  4. Post update

    Cheye Alexander (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dan Sparkes (Braintree Town).

  6. Post update

    Brett Williams (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Braintree Town. Joe Maybanks replaces Simeon Akinola.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenny Davis (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mark Molesley (Aldershot Town).

  11. Post update

    Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sam Hatton (Aldershot Town).

  13. Post update

    Simeon Akinola (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tristan Plummer (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Andre McCollin (Aldershot Town).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Andre McCollin replaces Ryan Jarvis.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).

  18. Post update

    Tristan Plummer (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).

  20. Post update

    Alan Massey (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

