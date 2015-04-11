National League
TelfordAFC Telford United1Lincoln CityLincoln City0

AFC Telford United 1-0 Lincoln City

Already-relegated Telford made it back-to-back wins as Neill Byrne's late goal proved enough to see off Lincoln City.

Lincoln made the better start, nearly taking the lead when Tom Miller's header was saved by James Montgomery.

The away side continued to dominate, Jordan Burrow heading Ben Tomlinson's cross wide before Kegan Everington's volley flew just past the post.

But, with just seven minutes left, Byrne's flying header earned Telford only their ninth win of the season.

The Bucks remain bottom of the Conference, just two points behind Dartford and Nuneaton Town.

AFC Telford United manager Steve Kittrick told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"The pitch hasn't helped us - but we've stuck at it and got the three points. But it's all too late. I keep thinking about the mistakes we made in the Kidderminster game.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens with new arrivals. I am looking at bringing in new faces for next season. But I can't force anyone into it yet, until the season's over.

"I want players to make the right decision rather than bully them into making decisions. I want players who want to come in and take the club forward."

Line-ups

Telford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Montgomery
  • 23Disney
  • 4Byrne
  • 20Poku
  • 11Clancy
  • 27Sharps
  • 9Farrell
  • 24VentreBooked at 84mins
  • 30ReidSubstituted forMatthewsat 68'minutes
  • 10Gray
  • 18SmithSubstituted forDyerat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Pryce
  • 25Hall
  • 26Matthews
  • 29Dyer

Lincoln City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Farman
  • 17Caprice
  • 2Miller
  • 20Keane
  • 6Diagne
  • 5Bencherif
  • 18EveringtonBooked at 90mins
  • 14NolanSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 60'minutes
  • 21Wallace
  • 9BurrowSubstituted forSimmonsat 76'minutes
  • 11TomlinsonBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 10Marsden
  • 15Sam-Yorke
  • 19Simmons
  • 23Brown
  • 30Grant
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
1,243

Match Stats

Home TeamTelfordAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away13
Fouls
Home10
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Telford United 1, Lincoln City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Telford United 1, Lincoln City 0.

  3. Booking

    Kegan Everington (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ventre (AFC Telford United).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Keane (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hamza Bencherif (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

  7. Booking

    Danny Ventre (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! AFC Telford United 1, Lincoln City 0. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Ventre with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Telford United. Ross Dyer replaces Sam Smith.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Delano Sam-Yorke (Lincoln City).

  11. Post update

    Danny Ventre (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City).

  13. Post update

    James Montgomery (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Alex Simmons replaces Jordan Burrow.

  15. Post update

    Corner, AFC Telford United.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tony Diagne (Lincoln City).

  18. Post update

    Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Delano Sam-Yorke (Lincoln City).

  20. Post update

    Ian Sharps (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.

