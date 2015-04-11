AFC Telford United 1-0 Lincoln City

Match ends, AFC Telford United 1, Lincoln City 0.
Already-relegated Telford made it back-to-back wins as Neill Byrne's late goal proved enough to see off Lincoln City.
Lincoln made the better start, nearly taking the lead when Tom Miller's header was saved by James Montgomery.
The away side continued to dominate, Jordan Burrow heading Ben Tomlinson's cross wide before Kegan Everington's volley flew just past the post.
But, with just seven minutes left, Byrne's flying header earned Telford only their ninth win of the season.
The Bucks remain bottom of the Conference, just two points behind Dartford and Nuneaton Town.
AFC Telford United manager Steve Kittrick told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"The pitch hasn't helped us - but we've stuck at it and got the three points. But it's all too late. I keep thinking about the mistakes we made in the Kidderminster game.
"We'll have to wait and see what happens with new arrivals. I am looking at bringing in new faces for next season. But I can't force anyone into it yet, until the season's over.
"I want players to make the right decision rather than bully them into making decisions. I want players who want to come in and take the club forward."
Line-ups
Telford
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Montgomery
- 23Disney
- 4Byrne
- 20Poku
- 11Clancy
- 27Sharps
- 9Farrell
- 24VentreBooked at 84mins
- 30ReidSubstituted forMatthewsat 68'minutes
- 10Gray
- 18SmithSubstituted forDyerat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Pryce
- 25Hall
- 26Matthews
- 29Dyer
Lincoln City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Farman
- 17Caprice
- 2Miller
- 20Keane
- 6Diagne
- 5Bencherif
- 18EveringtonBooked at 90mins
- 14NolanSubstituted forSam-Yorkeat 60'minutes
- 21Wallace
- 9BurrowSubstituted forSimmonsat 76'minutes
- 11TomlinsonBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 10Marsden
- 15Sam-Yorke
- 19Simmons
- 23Brown
- 30Grant
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 1,243
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
