Woking 3-0 Gateshead

Josh Payne scored a brace as Woking kept their Conference play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive victory over 10-man Gateshead.

Payne gave the hosts the lead when he fired in from long range before Scott Rendell slotted a second soon after.

The Heed won a penalty before the break when Joe McNerney handballed but Alex Rodman missed from the spot.

Gateshead then saw Ben Clark sent off for a foul in the box and Payne made no mistake from the resultant penalty.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hill on Woking v Gateshead

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

"With three games to go we have to win them all to have a chance. To see the reaction today and response from the players was great to get us in that pack.

"It was a great start. Josh Payne showed when he wants to use his left foot he can. It was a great strike to bring us 1-0 to the good. The second goal was a big goal for us which Scott Rendell got and overall we thoroughly deserved that.

"We want to find ourselves in a position come the end of season at Kingfield with a chance of getting in the play-offs."