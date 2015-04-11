Woking 3-0 Gateshead

Match ends, Woking 3, Gateshead 0.
Josh Payne scored a brace as Woking kept their Conference play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive victory over 10-man Gateshead.
Payne gave the hosts the lead when he fired in from long range before Scott Rendell slotted a second soon after.
The Heed won a penalty before the break when Joe McNerney handballed but Alex Rodman missed from the spot.
Gateshead then saw Ben Clark sent off for a foul in the box and Payne made no mistake from the resultant penalty.
Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"With three games to go we have to win them all to have a chance. To see the reaction today and response from the players was great to get us in that pack.
"It was a great start. Josh Payne showed when he wants to use his left foot he can. It was a great strike to bring us 1-0 to the good. The second goal was a big goal for us which Scott Rendell got and overall we thoroughly deserved that.
"We want to find ourselves in a position come the end of season at Kingfield with a chance of getting in the play-offs."
Line-ups
Woking
- 23Cole
- 2Newton
- 4Ricketts
- 7Payne
- 32Arthur
- 5McNerney
- 11Betsy
- 8Murtagh
- 22GoddardBooked at 73minsSubstituted forOyelekeat 81'minutes
- 17OdubadeSubstituted forBanyaat 84'minutes
- 9RendellSubstituted forJ Clarkeat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 6J Clarke
- 10Sole
- 12Banya
- 29Oyeleke
- 30Crowe
Gateshead
- 32Dixon
- 16Baxter
- 9Shaw
- 4Chandler
- 25PattisonBooked at 73mins
- 5Curtis
- 12Ramshaw
- 10GilliesSubstituted forClarkat 46'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 27Sainte-LuceSubstituted forAllanat 64'minutes
- 19Rankine
- 23RodmanSubstituted forFinniganat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bartlett
- 6Clark
- 11Finnigan
- 15Allan
- 29Orrell
- Referee:
- Richard Martin
- Attendance:
- 1,889
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 3, Gateshead 0.
Offside, Gateshead. Jon Shaw tries a through ball, but Jon Shaw is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Charles Banya replaces Yemi Odubade.
Corner, Gateshead.
Corner, Woking.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Manny Oyeleke replaces John Goddard.
Foul by James Clarke (Woking).
Michael Rankine (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Curtis (Gateshead).
Kevin Betsy (Woking) wins a free kick.
Booking
John Goddard (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Matty Pattison (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Woking. Kevin Betsy tries a through ball, but Kevin Betsy is caught offside.
Foul by Adam Newton (Woking).
Michael Rankine (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 3, Gateshead 0. Josh Payne (Woking) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Ben Clark (Gateshead) is shown the red card for dissent.
Penalty conceded by Ben Clark (Gateshead) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Woking. Yemi Odubade draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Tom Allan replaces Kevin Sainte-Luce.
Foul by Mark Ricketts (Woking).
Kevin Sainte-Luce (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Yemi Odubade (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. James Clarke replaces Scott Rendell because of an injury.
Foul by Michael Rankine (Gateshead).
Adam Newton (Woking) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Carl Finnigan replaces Alex Rodman.
Foul by Matty Pattison (Gateshead).
Kevin Betsy (Woking) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Keiran Murtagh (Woking) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jon Shaw (Gateshead).
Mark Ricketts (Woking) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Ben Clark replaces Josh Gillies.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 2, Gateshead 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 2, Gateshead 0.
Corner, Gateshead.
Attempt blocked. Michael Rankine (Gateshead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Payne (Woking).
Rob Ramshaw (Gateshead) wins a free kick.