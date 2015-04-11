Nottingham Forest 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Huddersfield's Sean Scannell beat Forest keeper Karl Darlow with a low prodded finish

Sean Scannell's first-half strike put Huddersfield on the verge of Championship safety by edging out Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Terriers keeper Alex Smithies saved from the home side's Tyler Walker and Michael Mancienne, while the away side's James Vaughan headed over.

It was a fourth winless game for Forest manager Dougie Freedman, who is due to sign a long-term deal this weekend.

Huddersfield substitute Ishmael Miller went close late on.

Winger Chris Burke was the biggest threat for Forest, setting up Mancienne's headed chance, testing Smithies with a low shot and firing two other efforts narrowly wide.

But Scannell's prodded finish past the advancing Karl Darlow gave Huddersfield a league double over Forest with their first win at the City Ground since 2000.

Nottingham Forest boss Dougie Freedman:

"I am not one for excuses. We were disappointed with our performance in the first 25 minutes when we did not have enough energy or enthusiasm.

"I feel that the huge output of energy that was required to lift us away from the bottom end of the table, since I have been here, is now catching up with us. We are missing one or two players through injury and we are just running out of steam a little bit.

"In the second half we did have opportunities to take something from the game, but if you do not take your opportunities you will be beaten in this division."

Huddersfield boss Chris Powell:

"We have shown our fans what we are capable of which is important, because we haven't always done it.

"In the last few games, I feel that we are managing games really, really well now. Our fans can go home happy after that. We want them to be proud of their team, we want them to see us put a shift in.

"I have to instil the confidence and belief into these players that they can play at this level, because they can. The Championship gets harder every season and it will do again next season. We are trying to make our mark, that is all we want to do. It is a tough league."