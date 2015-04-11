Close menu
Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sean Scannell
Huddersfield's Sean Scannell beat Forest keeper Karl Darlow with a low prodded finish

Sean Scannell's first-half strike put Huddersfield on the verge of Championship safety by edging out Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Terriers keeper Alex Smithies saved from the home side's Tyler Walker and Michael Mancienne, while the away side's James Vaughan headed over.

It was a fourth winless game for Forest manager Dougie Freedman, who is due to sign a long-term deal this weekend.

Huddersfield substitute Ishmael Miller went close late on.

Winger Chris Burke was the biggest threat for Forest, setting up Mancienne's headed chance, testing Smithies with a low shot and firing two other efforts narrowly wide.

But Scannell's prodded finish past the advancing Karl Darlow gave Huddersfield a league double over Forest with their first win at the City Ground since 2000.

Nottingham Forest boss Dougie Freedman:

"I am not one for excuses. We were disappointed with our performance in the first 25 minutes when we did not have enough energy or enthusiasm.

"I feel that the huge output of energy that was required to lift us away from the bottom end of the table, since I have been here, is now catching up with us. We are missing one or two players through injury and we are just running out of steam a little bit.

"In the second half we did have opportunities to take something from the game, but if you do not take your opportunities you will be beaten in this division."

Huddersfield boss Chris Powell:

"We have shown our fans what we are capable of which is important, because we haven't always done it.

"In the last few games, I feel that we are managing games really, really well now. Our fans can go home happy after that. We want them to be proud of their team, we want them to see us put a shift in.

"I have to instil the confidence and belief into these players that they can play at this level, because they can. The Championship gets harder every season and it will do again next season. We are trying to make our mark, that is all we want to do. It is a tough league."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Darlow
  • 2Lichaj
  • 25Hobbs
  • 6Wilson
  • 13Fox
  • 4Mancienne
  • 27Burke
  • 10LansburySubstituted forOsbornat 64'minutes
  • 24VaughanSubstituted forWalkerat 55'minutes
  • 18AntonioSubstituted forBurkeat 75'minutes
  • 31Akpom

Substitutes

  • 16Lascelles
  • 17Kane
  • 21Paterson
  • 26Evtimov
  • 34Walker
  • 35Burke
  • 38Osborn

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Smithies
  • 27Smith
  • 4Hudson
  • 33Lynch
  • 7Scannell
  • 10Coady
  • 28GobernBooked at 51mins
  • 8ButterfieldSubstituted forM Wallaceat 90+3'minutes
  • 3James
  • 9VaughanSubstituted forMillerat 88'minutes
  • 21WellsSubstituted forHoggat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Edgar
  • 6Hogg
  • 11Miller
  • 13Murphy
  • 15M Wallace
  • 18Lolley
  • 25Carroll
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
21,572

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ishmael Miller (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oscar Gobern.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Murray Wallace replaces Jacob Butterfield.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Post update

    Oscar Gobern (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Ishmael Miller replaces James Vaughan.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chuba Akpom (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Fox.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alex Smithies.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.

  13. Post update

    Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Daniel Fox.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest).

  18. Post update

    Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg replaces Nahki Wells.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth422311889434680
2Norwich422310981443779
3Watford422471184483679
4Middlesbrough422391062323078
5Derby4220121074462872
6Ipswich4220111164481671
7Brentford422181371561571
8Wolves4220111163511271
9Nottm Forest421513146559658
10Blackburn411513135450458
11Charlton421317125154-356
12Cardiff421413155155-455
13Sheff Wed421316133844-655
14Birmingham411314144961-1253
15Leeds421410184756-952
16Huddersfield421312175269-1751
17Bolton421310195160-949
18Reading411211184463-1947
19Brighton421015174350-745
20Fulham42129215475-2145
21Rotherham421013194264-2243
22Wigan42812223757-2036
23Millwall41812213567-3236
24Blackpool42413253483-4925
View full Championship table

Top Stories