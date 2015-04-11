Gillingham 1-0 Bradford City

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Bradford City 0.
Bradford's play off hopes suffered a blow with John Marquis' second-half strike earning victory for Gillingham.
Gills keeper Glenn Morris made two close-range saves from Bradford strikers Jon Stead and James Hanson.
Gillingham took the lead after Marquis found space and curled the ball past visiting goalkeeper Ben Williams - his eighth goal for the club.
Bradford skipper Stephen Darby then cleared off the line late on to prevent Marquis from doubling his tally.
The victory was Gillingham's first home win since beating MK Dons on 14 February.
Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:
"We had to dig deep and defend against a lot of balls in the box and a fast-starting Bradford team with a lot of experience.
"Once we got in at half time and we were 0-0 I knew there was more to come from the team.
"We haven't won at home for a period of time, but we could have grabbed a couple more at the end.
"As the game grew on we started to impose ourselves and certainly stretched Bradford."
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 12Morris
- 4Egan
- 5Ehmer
- 6LeggeBooked at 19mins
- 21BellSubstituted forDickensonat 71'minutes
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forMarquisat 63'minutes
- 11McGlashan
- 7Loft
- 23Dack
- 19NorrisSubstituted forMorrisat 63'minutes
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 9Marquis
- 15Morris
- 16Muldoon
- 18Pritchard
- 24Dickenson
- 31Hoyte
Bradford
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Williams
- 2Darby
- 15MackenzieSubstituted forWebb-Fosterat 90'minutes
- 23McArdle
- 3Meredith
- 8LiddleSubstituted forYeatesat 79'minutes
- 20MoraisSubstituted forZokoat 79'minutes
- 11Knott
- 10Clarke
- 9HansonBooked at 23mins
- 16Stead
Substitutes
- 4Dolan
- 13Zoko
- 14Yeates
- 22Urwin
- 25Halliday
- 29McMahon
- 34Webb-Foster
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 5,221
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Bradford City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Reece Webb-Foster replaces Gary Mackenzie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Doug Loft (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).
Post update
Foul by Aaron Morris (Gillingham).
Post update
James Hanson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).
Post update
Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Doug Loft (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rory McArdle (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Francois Zoko replaces Filipe Morais.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Gary Liddle.
Post update
Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).
Post update
Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Bradford City 0. John Marquis (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Morris.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Marquis (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Brennan Dickenson replaces Amari'i Bell.