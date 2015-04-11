Gillingham 1-0 Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Bradford's play off hopes suffered a blow with John Marquis' second-half strike earning victory for Gillingham.

Gills keeper Glenn Morris made two close-range saves from Bradford strikers Jon Stead and James Hanson.

Gillingham took the lead after Marquis found space and curled the ball past visiting goalkeeper Ben Williams - his eighth goal for the club.

Bradford skipper Stephen Darby then cleared off the line late on to prevent Marquis from doubling his tally.

The victory was Gillingham's first home win since beating MK Dons on 14 February.

Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:

"We had to dig deep and defend against a lot of balls in the box and a fast-starting Bradford team with a lot of experience.

"Once we got in at half time and we were 0-0 I knew there was more to come from the team.

"We haven't won at home for a period of time, but we could have grabbed a couple more at the end.

"As the game grew on we started to impose ourselves and certainly stretched Bradford."