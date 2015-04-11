League One
GillinghamGillingham1BradfordBradford City0

Gillingham 1-0 Bradford City

League One

Bradford's play off hopes suffered a blow with John Marquis' second-half strike earning victory for Gillingham.

Gills keeper Glenn Morris made two close-range saves from Bradford strikers Jon Stead and James Hanson.

Gillingham took the lead after Marquis found space and curled the ball past visiting goalkeeper Ben Williams - his eighth goal for the club.

Bradford skipper Stephen Darby then cleared off the line late on to prevent Marquis from doubling his tally.

The victory was Gillingham's first home win since beating MK Dons on 14 February.

Gillingham manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:

"We had to dig deep and defend against a lot of balls in the box and a fast-starting Bradford team with a lot of experience.

"Once we got in at half time and we were 0-0 I knew there was more to come from the team.

"We haven't won at home for a period of time, but we could have grabbed a couple more at the end.

"As the game grew on we started to impose ourselves and certainly stretched Bradford."

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 12Morris
  • 4Egan
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6LeggeBooked at 19mins
  • 21BellSubstituted forDickensonat 71'minutes
  • 8HessenthalerSubstituted forMarquisat 63'minutes
  • 11McGlashan
  • 7Loft
  • 23Dack
  • 19NorrisSubstituted forMorrisat 63'minutes
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 1Nelson
  • 9Marquis
  • 15Morris
  • 16Muldoon
  • 18Pritchard
  • 24Dickenson
  • 31Hoyte

Bradford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Williams
  • 2Darby
  • 15MackenzieSubstituted forWebb-Fosterat 90'minutes
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Meredith
  • 8LiddleSubstituted forYeatesat 79'minutes
  • 20MoraisSubstituted forZokoat 79'minutes
  • 11Knott
  • 10Clarke
  • 9HansonBooked at 23mins
  • 16Stead

Substitutes

  • 4Dolan
  • 13Zoko
  • 14Yeates
  • 22Urwin
  • 25Halliday
  • 29McMahon
  • 34Webb-Foster
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
5,221

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gillingham 1, Bradford City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Bradford City 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Reece Webb-Foster replaces Gary Mackenzie.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Doug Loft (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Meredith (Bradford City).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Morris (Gillingham).

  8. Post update

    James Hanson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).

  10. Post update

    Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Doug Loft (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rory McArdle (Bradford City).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Francois Zoko replaces Filipe Morais.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Gary Liddle.

  16. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Gillingham).

  17. Post update

    Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, Bradford City 0. John Marquis (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Morris.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Marquis (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Brennan Dickenson replaces Amari'i Bell.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City422611580364489
2Preston412312669343581
3MK Dons412210981404176
4Swindon402271166452173
5Sheff Utd4219111263491468
6Chesterfield421810146152964
7Rochdale411861767531460
8Fleetwood421611154545059
9Bradford411512145147457
10Barnsley42169175558-357
11Peterborough42176194650-457
12Gillingham421413155861-355
13Doncaster411412155155-454
14Oldham421412165263-1154
15Walsall411215143742-551
16Coventry421214164555-1050
17Scunthorpe411311175465-1150
18Port Vale42147214959-1049
19Leyton Orient411211185558-347
20Crawley421211194768-2147
21Crewe42138213871-3347
22Notts County411113174053-1346
23Colchester41128215166-1544
24Yeovil42810243268-3634
View full League One table

