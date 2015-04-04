Last updated on .From the section Football

Institute suffer Milltown mauling by Warrenpoint

Daniel Hughes bagged a treble as Warrenpoint hammered basement side Institute in the relegation showdown.

The striker fired home an early penalty and volleyed in to make it 2-0 before converting a second penalty after Institute's Aaron Walsh was dismissed.

Davitt Walsh's header gave Institute hope but Darren Forsyth bundled in and Stephen Hughes added Town's fifth.

Institute are now eight points adrift at the bottom while Warrenpoint remain in the play-off place.

Town stay four points behind 10th-placed Ballinamallard, who defeated Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Daniel Hughes made the breakthrough after 13 minutes by calmly slotting in a spot-kick after Stephen O'Donnell brought down Mark Hughes.

Stephen Hughes fired over for a dominant Town side before Daniel Hughes showed his class with a superb flick-up and volley into the top corner four minutes from the break.

Aaron Walsh's foul on Stephen Hughes on 49 minutes resulted in a red card and another converted penalty from Daniel Hughes as he completed his hat-trick.

Davitt Walsh headed in at the near-post from a Paddy McLaughlin cross to pull one back in the 66th minute.

Forsyth saw his header tipped onto the bar by Corey Wilson but he finished from the rebound to make it 4-1.

The substitute also created the final goal of the game, setting up Stephen Hughes to slot in with 10 minutes remaining.