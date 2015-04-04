Player-manager Canning (right) was sent off against Saints

Hamilton player-coach Guillaume Beuzelin defended player-manager Martin Canning after he was sent off in Hamilton's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

The hosts were on course to a first win under Canning after Ali Crawford's opener, but the defender was ordered off for a foul on Michael O'Halloran.

Brian Graham headed a late equaliser to stretch Hamilton's run without a win to 12 games.

"Obviously the big turning point was the sending off," said Beuzelin.

" I've not seen the replay but from what I've seen from the touchline I think it's a yellow, no more than that.

"When you look at what happened in the game, we started the game very well and were very comfortable before half-time.

"We're working very hard in training, the guys are very focused as they showed today.

"We are not too far away from getting the first win under the new regime. But today, 11 against 11, I think we get three points today.

"I have not had the chance to speak to him [Canning] but obviously he must be disappointed to leave the boys like this. He's a strong character, he will be okay."

Hamilton are in danger of dropping out of the top six after at one point topping the Scottish Premiership table.

"Top six would be a great achievement for a team that's just got promoted," Beuzelin told BBC Scotland. "This is new for me as well, I am just beginning to find my feet. A win would give us momentum."

Brian Graham celebrates after equalising for St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was happy with the point, even though he felt his side were unfortunate not to go on to win the game against the 10 men.

"I think overall we've got to be happy with a point, particularly going a goal down away from home," he said. "We didn't start the game well, a lack of urgency about us I think.

"I was pleased with the response. We're disappointed we didn't go on and win it. We done enough but I think you've got to give Hamilton a lot of credit because I thought they defended well.

"It's a good point particularly with other results. The pitch was dry, and it was a bit bobbly. Both teams I don't think passed it particularly well.

"Two teams have got to get above us [to deny Saints a top-six place] and I think we'd be rather unfortunate if that happened. We've still got two games and we fancy going up to Ross County and getting something, so maybe one point would be enough."