Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes (right) was disappointed by his side's display

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admitted his side were lucky to get a draw after they were held to a goalless stalemate at Pittodrie by Partick Thistle.

Lyle Taylor in particular passed up two chances when one-on-one with Dons goalkeeper Jamie Langfield in a stuttering display by the home side.

"We were out of sorts," said McInnes. "It's as poor as we've been for some time.

"We never played with any real confidence or any zip or tempo."

And he added: "Over the piece we were lucky to get a draw."

With Celtic beating St Mirren on Friday night, Aberdeen are now seven points adrift of the league leaders, with Ronny Deila's men still having a game in hand.

"Thistle were always in the game, they always looked like they carried more of a threat, and they took advantage of the anxiety in our play which was surprising," said McInnes.

"But, I think the positives are the clean sheet, it's a point when we haven't been at our best, but disappointed with the performance.

Aberdeen's Kenny McLean (left) battles with Partick Thistle's Abdul Osman

"The players are aware it's so important we finish the season strong. There was plenty of effort today, there was just a lack of performance."

The home support in the 12,707 crowd voiced their displeasure, but McInnes said his players need to get used to increased expectations.

He said: "Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie are demanding and we expect that and we meet that challenge. We've come a long way from letting things like that bother us.

"We've shown in the last couple of seasons that we love playing at Pittodrie, we know we have to bring a level of performance. If the level of performance isn't there and the result isn't there we have to take that criticism."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald said it was a good point for his side, despite passing up chances to win the game.

He said: "With the chances we should have been 2-0 up at half-time; two one-on-ones with the goalkeeper.

"It's still a good point, not many teams come to Pittodrie and get a point so we're happy enough.

"Our shape was good, and we defended in numbers when we had to, but we also cut them open at times which was pleasing.

"I think it's been evident in the last four or five games how hard they're working for each other and they're getting the rewards for it.

"I don't think many people would expect us to get anything today."