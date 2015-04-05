'You won't see a better goal all season' - but which one?

A host of stunning goals were scored in the Premier League this weekend

Jermain Defoe's stunning winner for Sunderland in their derby win over Newcastle joined a list of wonder goals scored in the Premier League over the weekend.

Together with Charlie Adam's 65-yard strike, Bobby Zamora's lob, Wayne Rooney's volley, Bafetimbi Gomis's acrobatic effort and Alexis Sanchez's thunderbolt, we could almost put together a list of goal of the season contenders in one week.

BBC Sport takes a look at the goals that were scored, asks which was the best and reports the reaction they all brought. Here are the results.

1: Adam from his own half. Vote result - 42.2%

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam spotted Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois off his line and from inside his own half, about 65 yards out, he struck the ball over the keeper's head and into the net

Pundit reaction:

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 live: "Charlie Adam's goal is better than David Beckham's. Beckham was just outside his own half but Adam is outside the centre circle. It is about 65 yards and he has driven it like a wood over the goalkeeper."

Ex-Stoke City winger Matthew Etherington on BBC Radio Stoke: "Charlie Adam's tried that nine or 10 times before but it has come off today. He's had an absolute stinker in this first half but that will go down as one of the best goals in Premier League history. I won't see many better in my lifetime. Absolutely unbelievable."

Social media:

Chris Mitchell via #bbcfootball: Stunning hit from Adam. An absolute worldy. QPR's Matt Phillips the only person who didn't jump up the minute it hit the net!!

Haider Munir via #bbcfootball: What a day for amazing goals. Ozil, Zamora, Sanchez, Rooney and the best of the bunch, Charlie Adam.

Niki Trueman on the Match of the Day Facebook page: Better than Beckham and Rooney. Goal of the season.

2: Defoe's volley. Vote result - 16.3%

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe watched the ball drop out of the air before volleying with his weaker left foot into the roof of the net from 20 yards against Newcastle

Pundit reaction:

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on 606: "Defoe's goal was brilliant. It is the kind of goal that gets you off your seat and that he is capable of scoring."

Ex-Scotland winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 live: "Defoe's goal is up there in the pantheon of the best he has scored. Put three goalkeepers in that goal and that is not getting saved."

Social media:

Raman Chettiar via #bbcfootball: Come on guys Defoe's goal has got to be up there with Tony Yeboah's goal for Leeds.

Dan McCartney via #bbcfootball: Defoe scoring the 4th best goal of the weekend and getting into the top 10 for the season simultaneously.

Greg Matthews via #bbcfootball: Great goal Defoe, but it is struggling to make top 3 this weekend. Been incredible really.

3: Rooney's shot on the turn. Vote result - 15.1%

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney controlled the ball with a sublime first touch before swivelling and volleying past goalkeeper Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Pundit reaction:

Ex-England winger Chris Waddle on BBC Radio 5 live: "You won't see a better goal this season than Wayne Rooney's for Manchester United. That is absolutely phenomenal. It was an awkward ball to bring down, but as it bounces Rooney swivels and fires the ball into the top corner. The ball is still very high but he gets right on top of the ball. What a fantastic goal."

Social media:

IAMstan via #bbcfootball: Absolute stonkers in the league this weekend. My pick Wazza's goal.

Peter Malath via #bbcfootball: What a goal! Wayne Rooney. Goal of the day nomination now, all Arsenal four plus this one.

Kenny Kong via #bbcfootball: Rooney celebrating as if he was Cantona, after that goal if was only fair enough, great control and technique.

4: Zamora's dink. Vote result - 13.3%

QPR's former Fulham striker Bobby Zamora lobbed West Brom goalkeeper Boaz Myhill with the outside of his left boot from the angle of the 18-yard box

Pundit reaction:

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas on Final Score: "Bobby Zamora's strike is definitely up there for goal of the season. We spoke about Matty Phillips's goal at Crystal Palace but Zamora's is up there."

BBC Football Focus presenter Dan Walker: "Lovely goal from Bobby Zamora for QPR's third. Off the bar and everything. Even got a single clap from MOTD pundit Ruud Gullit."

Social media:

Craig Malpass via #bbcfootball: Any goal from half-way looks good but isn't as technically impressive as the likes of Zamora's or Defoe's. Bobby wins it for me.

Theo Bearman via #bbcfootball: From a QPR fan, Zamora's goal yesterday has to be GOTS. Tight angle with a player on him with his outside left boot; magical.

Harry Boustead ‏via #bbcfootball: Adam & Rooney both great goals yesterday but done before. Bobby Zamora's was the stand out goal, pure skill.

5: Sanchez's thunderbolt. Vote result - 11.4%

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez picked the ball up 25 yards out from goal before firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner against Liverpool

Pundit reaction:

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown on BBC Radio 5 live: "That is a stunning, stunning goal and it is done at breakneck speed. He must have ABS brakes the way he turns inside Kolo Toure. The speed of his feet... he has hit it in a flash. That is as good a goal as you will see all season."

Social media reaction:

Cooper via #bbcfootball: So many good goals this weekend. Adam, Defoe, Zamora, Rooney, Cambiasso, Vargas and all of the Arsenal goals.

Daniel Osunbor via #bbcfootball: Sanchez is better than Hazard. Brilliant goal.

Bishop Yinkus ‏via #bbcfootball: Sanchezzzzzz what a screamer of a goallllll

6: Gomis's acrobatics. Vote result - 1.7%

Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis threw himself acrobatically into the air to powerfully volley home a loose ball against Hull City

Pundit reaction:

Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks: "Here is a player who is taking complete advantage of the departure of Wilfried Bony to Manchester City and filling the void admirably. He took both his goals extremely well."

Social media:

Dan Wade via #bbcfootball: Best weekend for goals ever? Just need a Yannick Bolasie backheel volley from his own penalty area now.

Callum Shaw via #bbcfootball: Are all of April's goal of the month contenders going to be from this weekend? Wouldn't be surprised. This is insane!

Huw Rowlands on the Match of the Day Facebook page: Two awesome goals yesterday! Well done our Bafe.