Glen Harris' Doncaster Rovers Belles side have won all three of their WSL 2 games so far this season

Doncaster Rovers Belles head coach Glen Harris praised his "outstanding" side after their 5-0 win at Aston Villa.

First-half goals from Sophie Barker, Rhiannon Roberts and Emily Roberts gave the Belles control before Sue Smith and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk netted late on.

"We said to the girls before the game that we wanted a collective performance today," Harris told BBC Sport.

"They responded brilliantly and we were outstanding, particularly in the first half. I've got to be very pleased."

Belles not ringing the changes Doncaster Rovers Belles named an unchanged side to that which beat Yeovil 2-1 last weekend Courtney Sweetman-Kirk's stunning strike against Aston Villa was her fourth league goal of the season so far

Barker opened the scoring with a sweet right-footed half-volley from outside the penalty area that was typical of the quality of Doncaster's play.

Two well-delivered set pieces extended the visitors' lead before the break, as first Rhiannon Roberts headed in at the far post from a corner before Emily Roberts looped in a header from Smith's free-kick.

Smith added a fourth late on, scoring direct from a corner, before a stunning long-range effort from Sweetman-Kirk compounded Villa's misery.

"We were miles away from where we normally are with our levels of performance," Aston Villa head coach Joe Hunt told BBC Sport.

"Doncaster were pretty ruthless on set-pieces. Normally we are quite good at defending and attacking on set-pieces but we were miles away.

"I think they will be favourites to go up, the way they have destroyed us today. If they can do that to us, they're going to be firm favourites."

The result saw the Belles join Reading at the top of WSL 2 with nine points from their first three league games.

Meanwhile, Everton had to come from two goals down at half-time to rescue a point at home to London Bees, thanks to a brace from Danielle Turner.

Lucy Loomes and Leigh Nicol gave the visitors - who lost 7-0 to Reading last time out - a shock half-time lead, but Turner twice cut in from the left to slot home after the break.

London Bees celebrate scoring their first league goal of the season against Everton at Widnes

"The first half was incredibly flat from our point of view," Everton manager Andy Spence said.

"We didn't compete and we didn't play with any real intensity. We gifted goals and gifted chances and reached nowhere near the standards we'd expect."

London Bees boss Julian Broomes added: "With a two-goal lead at half-time, you would expect to go on and win the game, but I feel that our team is still a little bit naive because we're not used to being in these positions."

Elsewhere, unbeaten Millwall Lionesses secured their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Durham at New Ferens Park.

Amelia Pereira had put Durham ahead before teenage forward Rinsola Babajide levelled for Millwall after the break.

Substitute Lily Agg then netted twice and, despite a Beth Hepple consolation for Durham, Dan Mlinar's side won to move up to fourth in the table.

"It's very frustrating to come away with a defeat," Durham manager Lee Sanders said. "In the first half we had plenty of opportunities and looked lively in the final third.

"I think we could have gone in at half-time with at least another goal, maybe two, but in the second half we're not performing as well as we do in the first. We need to look at that."

After draws against London Bees and Everton, Millwall join the Toffees, Doncaster and Reading as the only teams in the division yet to lose a league game this season.