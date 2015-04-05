Livingston 4-0 Alloa: Win can spark revival - Jordan White

Livingston trio Callum Fordyce (left), Jordan White (centre) and Scott Pittman celebrate after winning the Petrofac Challenge Cup

Livingston's Petrofac Training Cup hero Jordan White celebrated his two goals in a 4-0 win over Alloa Athletic then vowed the win would spur his side on to beat relegation.

Mark Burchill's men ran out comfortable winners at McDairmid Park and now start the task of trying to haul back a six-point gap with Alloa at the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

"A result like that can kick us on to stay in the league," White told BBC Scotland.

"We've got a big week coming up; Falkirk on Wedneday and Cowdenbeath on Saturday. That can really turn our season about."

Substitute White scored two late goals after Scott Pittman and Callum Fordyce had set Livi on their way to lifting the trophy for the first time.

Manager Mark Burchill said: "I think we played really well today. Things came off for us.

"Fortunately for us, we took our chances and they never went in for Alloa on the day.

"I'm delighted that we won it, but for me now I'm thinking about Wednesday, nothing else but Wednesday.

"We played 4-4-2 against them last week and we decided to get another midfielder in there to try and overload it a wee bit, get the ball to our full-backs as quickly as we can and I think we knew we had the ability in the team to score goals.

"We dominated the game and were deserved winners in the end."

Alloa manager Paddy Connolly saw his side hit the woodwork three times and also have a shot cleared off the line.

With his side still deep in the relegation battle too, currently sitting in the play-off position, he urged his players to bounce back quickly.

"There wasn't much in the game in the first half," he said. "Obviously the first goal was vital.

"From our point of view, I felt we probably should have defended it a wee bit better.

"But it wasn't to be our day. It happens sometimes on cup final day.

"Congratulations to Livi on the day, they were just better than us.

"We've got some vital games coming up now and it's back to focusing on that and trying to salvage our Championship status.

"Our guys will bounce back. They're a resilient bunch.

"I wanted to win this cup, it was a massive game for us today in terms of trying to get a cup. It won't affect them in terms of the league."