Scott Bain has replaced Kyle Letheren as Dundee's first choice goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a contract extension with Dundee, which ties him to the club until 2018.

The 23-year-old arrived at Dens Park in summer, and has made 20 appearances.

Bain previously worked with manager Paul Hartley at Alloa following his release from Aberdeen, helping the Wasps win successive promotions.

Managing Director John Nelms told the official Dundee website: "We are very happy to have a young talent like Scott Bain commit his future to us."

His contract extension follows similar deals for Greg Stewart and James McPake, who have committed their long term futures to the club.

Falkirk striker Rory Loy has also agreed a summer move to Dundee after signing a pre-contract agreement.