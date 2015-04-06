Last updated on .From the section Football

Helen Ward's second-half goal against their Slovakian counterparts gave Wales Women a second win in four starts under new manager Jayne Ludlow.

They face Slovakia again on Wednesday amid preparations for their Euro 2017 qualifying campaign.

Wales started strongly in an entertaining, fast-paced game and did not allow Slovakia any time on the ball.

Ward's reward came as she finally put Wales ahead after 55 minutes.

Wales created numerous opportunities before that, but their efforts were denied by goalkeeper Lucia El Dahaibiova.

The second half was more evenly contested and Wales' defence held firm as Slovakia attacked towards the end.

But home goalkeeper Alice Evans ensured they did not concede.

Wales Women squad:

Kylie Davies (Reading FC Women), Loren Dykes (Bristol Academy Women), Claire Skinner (Reading FC Women), Helen Bleazard (Yeovil Town Ladies), Sophie Ingle (Bristol Academy Women), Angharad James (Bristol Academy Women), Laura-May Walkley (Reading FC Women), Sarah Wiltshire (Manchester City Ladies), Natasha Harding (Manchester City Ladies), Helen Ward (Reading FC Women), Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women), Alice Evans (Bristol Academy Women), Kayleigh Green (Cardiff City Ladies), Charlie Estcourt (Reading FC Women), Emily Hollinshead (Everton Ladies), Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hayley Ladd (Bristol Academy Women), Jessica Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Stephanie Williams (Yeovil Town Ladies), Emilie Revitt (Liverpool Ladies), Ffion Price (Cyncoed Ladies), Chloe Lloyd (Swansea City Ladies).