Eduardo Vargas has scored two goals in his last two Premier League games

Queens Park Rangers striker Eduardo Vargas has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old Chilean scored in Saturday's 4-1 win at West Brom, which boosted Rangers' Premier League survival hopes, but he was replaced after falling on his left knee.

Scans revealed Vargas suffered a grade two medial collateral ligament injury and could be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

QPR are second from bottom, three points from safety.

But Chris Ramsey's side can lift themselves out of the bottom three with a victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Vargas is the third QPR player to sustain a medial collateral ligament injury since the turn of the year, following recent injuries to defender Richard Dunne and midfielder Leroy Fer.

Both Dunne and Fer are close to a first-team return, with the pair potentially in line to return when Rangers host West Ham on 25 April.