Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sheffield United 0.
Yeovil Town 1-0 Sheffield United
Sheffield United slipped to defeat against relegated Yeovil at Huish Park.
Yeovil, whose successive relegations were confirmed at the weekend, competed well with the high-flying Blades.
The hosts took the lead when Stuart Arthurworrey's challenge on keeper Mark Howard helped in Byron Webster's flick-on from Sam Foley's free-kick.
The Blades were unable to find an equaliser, but remain fifth in League One with an eight-point cushion over seventh-placed Rochdale.
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 12Krysiak
- 32Shephard
- 26Arthurworrey
- 27Webster
- 3Smith
- 8Berrett
- 11Foley
- 30SheehanBooked at 90mins
- 35Kingsley
- 13Moore
- 25UgwuSubstituted forOfori-Twumasiat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Weale
- 9Hayter
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 14Hoskins
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 17Grant
- 24Eastmond
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 7FlynnSubstituted forAlcockat 45'minutes
- 5Brayford
- 6Basham
- 26Freeman
- 14Done
- 8Doyle
- 18Coutts
- 10ScougallSubstituted forBaxterat 73'minutes
- 35Holt
- 32DaviesSubstituted forMurphyat 40'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 9Murphy
- 11Baxter
- 12McNulty
- 16Davies
- 17McGahey
- 24Turner
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 3,841
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Sheffield United 0.
Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United).
Booking
Josh Sheehan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by John Brayford.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by John Brayford.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi replaces Gozie Ugwu.
Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).
Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Yeovil Town).
John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Booking
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by John Brayford (Sheffield United).
Josh Sheehan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Stefan Scougall.
Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stephen Arthurworrey.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Sheffield United 0. Stephen Arthurworrey (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Foley.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jason Holt (Sheffield United).
Josh Sheehan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Berrett (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Attempt missed. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Craig Alcock (Sheffield United).
Stephen Kingsley (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.