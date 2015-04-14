League Two
Cheltenham3Cambridge1

Cheltenham Town 3-1 Cambridge United

Danny Haynes
Danny Haynes' goal helped the Robins close to within a point of safety with three games to play.

Cheltenham Town boosted their League Two survival hopes as they beat Cambridge at Whaddon Road.

Shaun Harrad opened the scoring for the hosts when he rifled into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Mathieu Manset had an effort ruled out for offside for the U's before Ryan Bird equalised with a near-post header.

The Robins sealed the win when Danny Haynes poked in from close range and Matt Sparrow's deflected effort beat Chris Dunn from 12 yards.

The result sees Cheltenham close to within a point of safety with three games to play.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Carson
  • 2VaughanSubstituted forBerryat 45'minutes
  • 4Taylor
  • 5Brown
  • 3Braham-Barrett
  • 9Haynes
  • 24Sparrow
  • 8Richards
  • 17Kotwica
  • 39Manset
  • 29HarradBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 6Mills
  • 12Gould
  • 15Deaman
  • 19Sterling-James
  • 25Berry
  • 28McDonald

Cambridge

  • 1Dunn
  • 19Ball
  • 4Coulson
  • 18Nelson
  • 3Taylor
  • 25Mendez-LaingSubstituted forMorrisseyat 78'minutes
  • 7DonaldsonBooked at 90mins
  • 8Champion
  • 11DunkSubstituted forKaikaiat 65'minutes
  • 10ElliottSubstituted forSlewat 65'minutes
  • 32Bird

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 9Slew
  • 13Norris
  • 14Hunt
  • 15Simpson
  • 23Morrissey
  • 31Kaikai
Referee:
Gary Sutton
Attendance:
2,415

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Cambridge United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Cambridge United 1.

Booking

Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.

Zack Kotwica (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gearoid Morrissey (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Matt Sparrow (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Durrell Berry.

Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Gearoid Morrissey replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

Booking

Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Cambridge United 1. Matt Sparrow (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Foul by Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town).

Jordan Slew (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Matt Taylor.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Durrell Berry.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Jordan Slew replaces Tom Elliott.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Sullay Kaikai replaces Harrison Dunk.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

Attempt missed. Danny Haynes (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Cambridge United 1. Danny Haynes (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Sparrow with a cross.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.

Ryan Bird (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).

Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Nelson (Cambridge United).

Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Durrell Berry.

Attempt saved. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 1, Cambridge United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Durrell Berry replaces Lee Vaughan because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Cambridge United 1.

Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Josh Coulson (Cambridge United).

Mathieu Manset (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton42259860342684
2Shrewsbury432581065293683
3Wycombe432214764422280
4Bury422371256391776
5Southend422112950351575
6Stevenage431911135950968
7Plymouth4318111450331765
8Luton431711154943662
9Newport431711154750-362
10Exeter431613145861-361
11Northampton43177196256658
12Morecambe431512164849-157
13Wimbledon431414155357-456
14Portsmouth431314164951-253
15Dag & Red43158205055-553
16Oxford Utd431216154449-552
17Accrington431410195470-1652
18York431118144547-251
19Cambridge431212195660-448
20Mansfield43139213555-2048
21Carlisle42136235069-1945
22Hartlepool43118243463-2941
23Cheltenham43913213963-2440
24Tranmere43912224360-1739
View full League Two table

