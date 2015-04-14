Cheltenham Town 3-1 Cambridge United

Danny Haynes' goal helped the Robins close to within a point of safety with three games to play.

Cheltenham Town boosted their League Two survival hopes as they beat Cambridge at Whaddon Road.

Shaun Harrad opened the scoring for the hosts when he rifled into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Mathieu Manset had an effort ruled out for offside for the U's before Ryan Bird equalised with a near-post header.

The Robins sealed the win when Danny Haynes poked in from close range and Matt Sparrow's deflected effort beat Chris Dunn from 12 yards.

The result sees Cheltenham close to within a point of safety with three games to play.