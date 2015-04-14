Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Cambridge United 1.
Cheltenham Town 3-1 Cambridge United
Cheltenham Town boosted their League Two survival hopes as they beat Cambridge at Whaddon Road.
Shaun Harrad opened the scoring for the hosts when he rifled into the bottom corner from outside the box.
Mathieu Manset had an effort ruled out for offside for the U's before Ryan Bird equalised with a near-post header.
The Robins sealed the win when Danny Haynes poked in from close range and Matt Sparrow's deflected effort beat Chris Dunn from 12 yards.
The result sees Cheltenham close to within a point of safety with three games to play.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 2VaughanSubstituted forBerryat 45'minutes
- 4Taylor
- 5Brown
- 3Braham-Barrett
- 9Haynes
- 24Sparrow
- 8Richards
- 17Kotwica
- 39Manset
- 29HarradBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 6Mills
- 12Gould
- 15Deaman
- 19Sterling-James
- 25Berry
- 28McDonald
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 19Ball
- 4Coulson
- 18Nelson
- 3Taylor
- 25Mendez-LaingSubstituted forMorrisseyat 78'minutes
- 7DonaldsonBooked at 90mins
- 8Champion
- 11DunkSubstituted forKaikaiat 65'minutes
- 10ElliottSubstituted forSlewat 65'minutes
- 32Bird
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 9Slew
- 13Norris
- 14Hunt
- 15Simpson
- 23Morrissey
- 31Kaikai
- Referee:
- Gary Sutton
- Attendance:
- 2,415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Cambridge United 1.
Booking
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Zack Kotwica (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gearoid Morrissey (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Matt Sparrow (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Durrell Berry.
Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Gearoid Morrissey replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Booking
Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Cambridge United 1. Matt Sparrow (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town).
Jordan Slew (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Matt Taylor.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Durrell Berry.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jordan Slew replaces Tom Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Sullay Kaikai replaces Harrison Dunk.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Greg Taylor.
Attempt missed. Danny Haynes (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Cambridge United 1. Danny Haynes (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Sparrow with a cross.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Ryan Bird (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town).
Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).
Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Nelson (Cambridge United).
Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Durrell Berry.
Attempt saved. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 1, Cambridge United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Durrell Berry replaces Lee Vaughan because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Cambridge United 1.
Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Josh Coulson (Cambridge United).
Mathieu Manset (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.