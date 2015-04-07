Nottingham Forest: Tyler Walker can 'make striker's role his own'

Walker is likely to get more game time with Forest's Championship play-off hopes all but over

Tyler Walker can follow in his father's footsteps and become a Nottingham Forest regular for years, according to Reds manager Dougie Freedman.

The 18-year-old, son of Forest legend Des, scored his first senior goal as his side earned a point at Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford on Monday.

Freedman told BBC Radio Nottingham: "He is an exciting prospect.

"I believe he can play for the club for a very long time and make the striker's role his in the very near future."

All of Walker's four appearances so far have come as a substitute, with his time on the pitch totalling around 56 minutes since he made his debut as an injury-time replacement in the home win over Rotherham last month.

Defender Des, played 858 senior games for Sampdoria, Sheffield Wednesday, England and during two spells with Forest.

Walker senior won 59 England international caps, but only managed one goal during his 22-year career - a rasping strike during a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in 1992.

Freedman, who side's play-off hopes are all but over having slipped 13 points off the top six, added: "Tyler has huge potential and is a credit to the academy. They are obviously doing something correct at the football cub.

"All I am going to do is polish him up and try to put the final touches. With the environment I will create I will make him in to a very good player.

Walker played 408 games for Forest, in two spells totalling 12 years

"I am pleased to stand here and say 'you have a wonderful young asset at the football club who is only going to get better'.

"The biggest advantage is that he is a very well-rounded, level-headed boy that turns up every day and works hard.

"If he has that mindset then you have a chance."