Chris Hargreaves backs Paul Sturrock to help Torquay improve

Paul Sturrock has not been involved with a club since he was sacked by Southend in March 2013

Torquay United manager Chris Hargreaves says he hopes Paul Sturrock's experience can help improve his team.

The 58-year-old former Plymouth Argyle and Southend manager has been to the struggling Conference club.

"He's got good experience in the game," Hargreaves told BBC Radio Devon.

"We'll have lots of discussions to try to get the right type of team out there to show the fans that we mean business."

The Gulls have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, but are safe from relegation after Welling's loss to Eastleigh.

"Paul's a good bloke, I get on with him and if we can help each other than it's going to be great," added Hargreaves, who was

"It's not going to be easy, but I'm as up for it as the day I first walked in and sometimes the team doesn't reflect what I was like as a player."