Last updated on .From the section Football

Jason McCartney of Ballinamallard scores his second goal against Institute

Institute look doomed for relegation after falling to another Premiership defeat away to Ballinamallard United.

Jason McCartney's second-half goals gave United the victory which should be enough to keep them clear of a possible end-of-season play-off.

The opening goal was a 54th-minute tap-in and McCartney blasted in his second 18 minutes from the end.

Bottom club Institute, with just four wins all season, are eight points adrift with just three games left.

Having experienced defeat in nine of their last 10 games, Institute came out fighting for survival at Ferney Park.

They went close to scoring on three occasions, only to be thwarted by two great stops by keeper Stefan McClusker and an even better block from Mallards centre-back Mark Stafford.

United had only one real chance in the first half - skipper Mark Stafford not getting a clean connection on a free-kick into the box.

Ballinamallard started after the break energised and took control.

After a number of half chances, they finally broke the deadlock through a well -placed shot by McCartney from close-range.

A frustrated Institute went on to lose their way after going one down, gifting Ballinamallard numerous free-kicks and breaks behind their defence. Something that was not seen in the first half.

After constant pressure in the 30 minutes following half-time, the Mallards got their second goal when McCusker's long free-kick was flicked on for McCartney to net a well-struck volley in the penalty box.