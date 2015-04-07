Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Craig Gordon remains on course for a domestic clean sweep in his first season at Celtic

Kris Commons reckons Celtic team-mate Craig Gordon deserves to succeed him as PFA Scotland's Player of the Year.

Confirming his vote will go to Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney, Commons said Gordon's remarkable comeback from injury was worthy of the top prize.

"If I could vote for a Celtic player I'd probably go for Craig Gordon because of the performance level he has produced from where he was," he said.

"It's a fairytale story when you consider where he was two years ago."

Former Hearts and Sunderland goalkeeper Gordon had not played in more than two years when Celtic signed him up last summer.

The 32-year-old has been a near ever-present for the Premiership leaders this season, with his impressive form resulting in two Scotland appearances.

"To be out of the game for two years with career-threatening injuries and come back is a credit to how hard he has worked," added Commons.

"He was released by Sunderland but was on the verge of playing Champions League football this year. That's phenomenal.

"He had huge boots to fill when Fraser Forster left but made the transition seamless.

"He has made some incredible saves and kept us in games at times this season.

"When he first came in he was a little bit rusty. That was understandable but after a couple of days he was back to his old self."

Kris Commons has netted 12 goals so far for Celtic this term

Commons was an overwhelming favourite for last season's Player of the Year award, having scored 31 goals from midfield.

However, he thinks it will be a tighter race this time.

"I'll be voting for Rooney," said Commons. "When you are scoring 20-plus goals a season you always need a special mention," he explained.

"But this year will probably be the closest vote for many years. There's been no stand-out candidate that has excelled in every game."