Danny Lennon: St Mirren have taken a step backwards since I left

Danny Lennon (right) guided St Mirren to a 2013 League Cup triumph

Danny Lennon feels St Mirren have taken "a step backwards" since he was let go as the Paisley club's manager under a year ago.

The new Alloa Athletic boss departed the Buddies in May 2014 after four years in charge.

"I went in on very good foundations built by Gus MacPherson and I think the proof is there that I added to that a little bit," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"I think my track record proves that with the success that we had there."

St Mirren are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership, seven points adrift of Motherwell - who they play on Tuesday night in a crucial contest at Fir Park.

Gary Teale is Buddies' manager until the end of the season at least after replacing the sacked Tommy Craig, who was assistant boss before taking the manager's job in the wake of Lennon's departure.

Danny Lennon signed a one-year contract as manager of Championship side Alloa

Lennon led St Mirren to two eighth-place finishes in the top flight - their highest since returning there in 2006 - and also delivered a trophy by winning the 2013 League Cup.

"To see them where they are at this moment in time, I feel as if they've taken a step backwards," he explained.

"That hurts because I've got a lot of good friends and people there that I've got a lot of time for. I've got great memories created there and I thank the board of directors for giving me the opportunity to create those memories.

"I was there with the Scotland Under-21s last week at St Mirren Park, training for two days. It was like visiting old relatives, it was absolutely fantastic. That was the first time I'd been back and it was strange but as soon as you're out there on the pitch you get engrossed with it.

"I had four fantastic years there and the board of directors and Stewart Gilmour are entitled to their opinion. They've made their decision and they'll live by that.

"I'm now looking forward to writing the next chapter in my football managerial career here at Alloa."