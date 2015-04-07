Last updated on .From the section Football

Linfield's Mark Haughey celebrates scoring the winner against Glentoran

Linfield rekindled their outside Premiership title hopes with a 2-1 victory over derby rivals Glentoran.

The second-placed Blues are now six points behind leaders Crusaders who were beaten 1-0 away to Portadown.

Glentoran took the lead on the half hour through Fra McCaffrey and Linfield equalised with an Aaron Burns penalty in the 58th minute.

Linfield defender Mark Haughey headed the winner from Matthew Clarke's corner from the right 15 minutes from time.

The Linfield victory keeps the race for the Gibson Park alive although the Crues remain very much in the driving seat with four matches remaining.

But there will be a bit more pressure on Stephen Baxter's table toppers when they go to Solitude on Saturday to play the deposed champions Cliftonville.

Linfield meanwhile will face in-form Glenavon at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Things did not go for Linfield as they went behind to McCaffrey's goal in the first half.

Jordan Stewart's ball was flicked on by Steven Gordon into the path of McCaffery who went through to shoot past keeper Jonathan Tuffey.

Linfield levelled through a penalty after Glenn Belezika charged into the area and was brought down by Marcus Kane.

Haughey then scored the winner to give Linfield their first win over a top six team in 2015.