Jack Wilshere had a minor procedure in February to remove pins in his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere says he is ready for a first-team return after playing for the Under-21 side following a serious ankle injury.

The 23-year-old has had two operations on his left ankle, which he injured against Manchester United in November.

But he played 90 minutes in a side including Mikel Arteta and Abou Diaby as Arsenal beat Stoke 4-1 on Tuesday.

"You can train as much as you like but you can't get that match fitness unless you play," Wilshere said. external-link

"I feel like I'm ready to play some part. When you're injured you look at your comeback date and the games around that time.

"The one that stands out is the FA Cup semi-final [against Reading on 18 April] but even before that we've got big games and we've got to go to Manchester United as well [on 17 May] so there's a chance to play this season."

Following initial surgery in November, Wilshere also had a minor procedure in February to remove pins in his ankle.

The Gunners, who are second behind Chelsea in the Premier League, travel to Burnley on Saturday before they face Championship side Reading at Wembley.

Arsenal then face the Premier League leaders at Emirates Stadium on 26 April.