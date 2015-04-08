Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough signed Stephen Pearson in January

Scott McDonald has hailed the influence of Stephen Pearson in Motherwell's revival after they virtually condemned St Mirren to relegation.

Well hammered the Buddies 5-0 to move 10 points clear at the bottom of the table and have now won four of their six games since McDonald's arrival.

"It's not all about myself - I've just come in," the striker insisted.

"Stephen Pearson's been excellent as well since he came in. He's been a real driving force in midfield."

Pearson joined Ian Baraclough's squad in January after leaving Bristol City and the 32-year-old's performances have already won him a contract extension until 2017.

McDonald's goal against St Mirren took his total to three since he returned for his own second spell at Fir Park.

He has already matched the total he managed in 26 outings for English Championship outfit Millwall before his release in January.

McDonald admits to being surprised at the speed of the turnaround since his arrival but thinks that the experience of himself, Pearson and midfielder Keith Lasley have been particularly crucial in lifting Well clear of the automatic relegation spot.

"I've been in this situation before, last year with Millwall, so I know all about it," the 31-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"It was all about us keeping winning games, keeping the momentum going, and hopefully we can do that.

Scott McDonald scored Motherwell's third goal in their 5-0 demolition of St Mirren

"It's been a collective - good team spirit and everyone getting together and I think finally the gaffer's message is getting across."

Motherwell remain in the relegation play-off spot, three points behind a Ross County side who stretched their own unbeaten run to eight games with a 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

"They probably think they keep stretching away from us, but we keep coming back," said McDonald.

"It's toing and froing and it makes for an excellent finish.

"We're looking onwards and upwards hopefully.

"We've got another big one on Saturday against Partick Thistle.

"We'll see how they get on against Celtic, but it's all about ourselves and all we can do is concentrate."

Rangers, Hibernian, Queen of the South and Falkirk are all potential opponents for the Premiership side consigned to a play-off, but McDonald is not daunted at the prospect of facing any Championship side.

"We are a danger for anyone," he added. "I don't think anyone would want to play us in that play-off anyway.

"The gaffer came in at half time not happy with us and I can see why.

"We didn't start very well and we didn't pick up enough second balls.

"That's where we're at right now. We are winning games, which is great, but we want to get better."