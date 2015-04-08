Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder reveals superstition

Jack Grealish made 39 appearances while on loan with Notts County last season

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish says having his socks rolled down during games is a superstition.

The 19-year-old made his first Premier League start in Tuesday's 3-3 draw with fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers.

"It's a superstition that I've done all my life and I'm going to keep it that way," Grealish told BBC WM 95.6.

"A few referees have tried telling me but I've got to keep it like that. I haven't had a kick on my shin yet and hopefully not any time soon."

After spending most of last season on loan at League One side Notts County, Grealish made his Villa debut in the penultimate game of the Premier League campaign at Manchester City.

His full debut came in the League Cup defeat by Leyton Orient last August and after 10 appearances from the bench in the league, Grealish began a match for the first time against QPR.

Jack Grealish factfile Born in Birmingham in 1996, Grealish, who has an Irish father and grandfather, has so far opted to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level. He has played for the Irish at U17, U19 levels and has won eight caps for the U21 side. Grealish made his senior debut while on loan at Notts County against MK Dons in September 2013. His Villa debut followed in May 2014 as an 88th-minute substitute in a 4-0 defeat by Man City. Grealish has made 16 appearances in first full season at Villa Park, including his full Premier League debut against QPR. He scored his first professional goal for County against Gillingham in December 2013 but is yet to find the net in 17 appearances for Villa.

"It was a bit of a tough game to get my first start, in a big relegation scrap, but I'm pleased even if I'm not happy about how the game ended up," he said.

"I try and see it as any other football match but it's nice that the gaffer has got that faith in me and hopefully I can try to get a few more starts before the end of the season.

"He said I deserve my start which is nice to hear and it really gives me a bit of a boost."

Grealish is also hoping the experience in Villa's squad will continue to be a major factor in his development at Villa Park.

"When you've got players like Carlos Sanchez, Fabian Delph and Tom Cleverley behind you, it makes it easy with Christian Benteke and Gabby Agbonlahor in front of me.

"I've always got these experienced players talking to me and helping me."