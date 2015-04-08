Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England boss Mark Sampson cannot ignore Ellen White for the World Cup in Canada if she maintains her goalscoring comeback from injury, says Notts County Ladies manager Rick Passmoor.

White, 25, celebrated news of her England recall last week with a superb free-kick against Arsenal.

It was her first Women's Super League goal after an 11-month injury layoff.

"Mark won't be able to refuse her not only a trip to Canada but also a starting position," said Passmoor.

"She is one of the best at the moment.

"She has to keep scoring for the club and the club needs to be in the top half of the league for her to keep getting noticed and to keep knocking on the door."

History repeated Ellen White first played under manager Rick Passmoor at Leeds. On her arrival from Chelsea she suffered a cruciate ligament injury and spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines. She went on to score 23 goals in 31 appearances to help Leeds claim the FA Women's Premier League Cup before joining Arsenal.

Passmoor said the prospect of White winning a 50th England cap in Thursday's friendly against China after playing just three competitive matches since returning from two knee operations was "just reward for all her hard work".

"It has been a long arduous journey and is quite remarkable," said Passmoor.

Despite being sidelined prior to making a competitive appearance for the Lady Magpies last season and having her comeback complicated by a second operation, Passmoor said White never appeared to be disheartened.

"If she had low ebbs she kept it away from the team, kept it away from the training," said Passmoor. "She has a really steely determination and her enthusiasm is infectious.

"All we saw was this bubbly, effervescent young player that wanted to get back playing football again.

"She is a shining light and beacon to everyone that wants to play the game."

Now she is fit again Passmoor believes White can have a big impact on both club and county.

When asked if she is good enough for World Cup selection, Passmoor responded: "Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.

"People that have watched her see an old number nine up front that creates chances and scores goals.

"But also for a manager at that level she is an intelligent person and takes on information. If England need to change their system and she needs to play in a different position or different role she has that capability as well."