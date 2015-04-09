Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Robinson has made 119 appearances for Birmingham City since joining in 2012

Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson has brushed off criticism on social media after his sending-off in the 4-2 Championship defeat at Bournemouth.

The 36-year-old defender was shown a red card for a late tackle on Callum Wilson on Monday.

"Fans have opinions; it's social media. You can be a hero one week and they could want you to die the next," Robinson told BBC WM 95.6.

"That's part and parcel of football and I have got great people around me."

Robinson's three-game suspension, starting with this weekend's home derby against Wolves, means he will only be available for Blues' final three matches of the season.

Robinson, who is approaching the end of his third season at St Andrew's, praised the impact of manager Gary Rowett since his appointment in October.

"It's been an incredible turnover with the gaffer coming in," Robinson said. "He's done a fantastic job.

"We've all had belief when we've gone on the pitch.

"I'm still hungry. I came here to prove a point that I wasn't finished and I wanted to take this club forward.

"It's scary how much I have achieved. The last two years have been quite intense - especially off the pitch - but I got through it.

"There have been some exciting times and some not very good times but that's part and parcel of the game. You have the highs and the lows."