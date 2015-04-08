Premier League set for video technology in five years - Dutch FA

West Brom boss Tony Pulis called for referee reviews after a case of mistaken identity

Premier League matches could have video technology within five years, according to officials at the Dutch FA, despite a 12-month delay with their trials.

The International Football Association Board pushed back trials in competitive matches by a year in February.

Gijs de Jong, operations director at the Dutch FA (KNVB), told BBC World Service that the technology will be used in the not-too-distant future.

"I think it won't take more than five years, that's what I expect," he said.

"It is frustrating because we said to them, will it be used in 20 years? Everyone says yes. Will it be used in 10 years? Everyone says yes.

"Then when you say will it be used in one year they say, no we don't think so."

Referees in the English top-flight have come under intense scrutiny recently with a number of high-profile errors made by officials in matches this season.

Gareth McAuley's red card against Manchester City was transferred to team-mate Craig Dawson after referee Neil Swarbrick admitted he sent off the wrong man for bringing down Wilfried Bony in the second minute of Albion's 3-0 defeat on 21 March.

After the game, West Brom manager Tony Pulis said: "If we can help referees with a 30-second call-back option, twice a game, it would stop us talking about them."

Sunderland's Wes Brown was sent off for a foul on Manchester United's Radamel Falcao in the Wearsiders' 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on 28 February. TV replays appeared to show Brown's team-mate John O'Shea dragged back the Colombian.

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson called for the introduction of technology following his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on New Year's Day when Wes Morgan was shown a yellow card for handling Raheem Sterling's cut-back, but replays showed the ball struck the Leicester defender in the face.

De Jong believes every mistake by referees strengthens the case for video technology and can help bring forward its introduction.

He added: "When we get some good examples like we've had in the Premier League and Champions League, then hopefully it'll speed up and we do reach the five year period."