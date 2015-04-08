Last updated on .From the section Football

Nicola Salerno was appointed by Leeds United in the summer

Leeds United sporting director Nicola Salerno says he will consider his future at the club over the coming week amid reports that he had resigned.

Disqualified owner Massimo Cellino told the Yorkshire Evening Post external-link that his fellow Italian had left the club.

However, Salerno told BBC Radio Leeds he will decide his future next week.

Cellino had said: "He resigned. I wanted him to stay and speak about it first when I got back to Leeds but he made the decision."

Salerno suspended assistant coach Steve Thompson last week.

No reason has been given for Thompson's suspension and head coach Neil Redfearn said he would have to consider his own position after the decision to suspend his assistant was made without his knowledge.

Redfearn has since confirmed he will finish the season with the Elland Road side.