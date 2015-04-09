Yoshinori Muto: Chelsea make bid for Japanese striker

FC Tokyo striker Yoshinori Muto recently graduated from Keio University

Chelsea have made a bid for Japan international striker Yoshinori Muto.

Japanese news agency Kyodo News says the FC Tokyo player is yet to decide whether to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 22-year-old, capped 11 times, has scored three times in four games at the start of the new J-League season.

Muto, who scored 13 times last season and was named in the league's select XI, played for Japan during their run to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup.

He retained his place in the squad selected by new coach Vahid Halilhodzic for his first matches in charge last month.

Muto graduated in economics from Keio University two weeks ago.

In February, Premier League leaders Chelsea announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with a Japanese tyre manufacturer worth a reported £40m a year.