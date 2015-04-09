England women U19s face crucial penalty against Norway

Media playback is not supported on this device England U19s denied a penalty retake

England women will reach the European Under-19 Championship if they draw an unprecedented restarted match against Norway in Belfast.

The qualifier will resume at 21:45 BST on Thursday with three minutes of injury time to be played, and England 2-1 down with a penalty to take.

Uefa ordered the penalty to be retaken because of a refereeing error.

Level on six points with Norway in Group 4, England will qualify on goal difference if they draw in Belfast.

But if they lose, Mo Marley's side will fail to qualify, despite a 3-1 win over Switzerland earlier on Thursday.

Instead, the Netherlands will progress to the finals in Israel in July, by virtue of being the runners-up with the best record against the first and third-placed teams in their group.

The restarted match will be held at the Seaview Stadium, where England 'lost' 2-1 to Norway in Saturday's original game.

A 3-1 victory over Switzerland earlier on Thursday took England top of the group.

German referee Marija Kurtes had disallowed Leah Williamson's goal from the penalty spot because of encroachment by England players.

She awarded a free-kick to Norway when, under the laws, the penalty should have been retaken.

England's qualifying group - results Apr 4: Norway v England - to resume at 21:45 BST, Thursday Apr 4: Switzerland 1-0 Northern Ireland Apr 6: Norway 2-0 Switzerland Apr 6: England 9-1 Northern Ireland Apr 9: Switzerland 1-3 England Apr 9: Northern Ireland 1-8 Norway

After the Football Association appealed, European governing body Uefa ruled that the match would be replayed - the first time such a decision had been taken in a Uefa competition.

The rematch will be officiated by a different referee, after Kurtes was sent home because of her error.

Both teams must resume the game with the same players who were on the field when the penalty was taken in the original match, although England can change who takes the penalty.

Williamson also scored from the spot in the 3-1 win over the Swiss.

Qualification for the European Championship, to be held in Israel in July, is decided through a round-robin tournament in Belfast.

The winners of each of the six qualification groups, and the best runners-up, will join the hosts at the finals this summer.

The leading runner-up will be the team with the best record against the sides who finished first and third in their group.

A Norwegian FA spokesman said: "Uefa have made a decision and we respect it.

"England have all rights to make such a complaint. We have no problem with that. We'll do our best against England tonight."