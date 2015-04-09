Callum Wilson has 20 goals for the season

Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson says he never doubted he would get back on the scoresheet from open play after ending his drought against Birmingham.

The 23-year-old scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 win, but his first from open play in 11 games.

"My job is to be scoring goals and if you are not really doing that you do question yourself," said Wilson.

"I was relaxed, I knew it would come eventually and I should have had one or two more."

Five games to go - Championship promotion race B'mouth Norwich Watford M'boro Derby Wolves Brighton (a) Bolton (a) Millwall (a) Rotherham (h) Brentford (h) B'ham (a) Reading (a) Leeds (a) Nottm Forest (a) Wolves (h) Blackpool (h) M'boro (a) Sheff Wed (h) M'boro (h) Birmingham (h) Norwich (a) Huddersfield (a) Ipswich (h) Bolton (h) Rotherham (a) Brighton (a) Fulham (a) Millwall (a) Wigan (a) Charlton (a) Fulham (h) Sheff Wed (h) Brighton (h) Reading (h) Millwall (h)

He continued to BBC Radio Solent: "I had 19 before I got my one on Monday so I was quite satisfied knowing I still had quite a few games to go to get a few more goals."

The Cherries are top of the Championship with five games to go and are the highest scorers in the division.

Wilson says the fact they managed to maintain their promotion push while he was on a mini goal-drought shows how everyone has contributed to their success.

"It shows we are not reliant on one player scoring goals," he added. "I had a bit of a dip in form, didn't score from open play for a while, but we were still winning games and were on such a good run.

"Everyone has contributed and that has been a key factor to our success, as long as that continues it does not matter who scores as long as we are picking up the points."

Bournemouth travel to Brighton on Friday night and victory could send them four points clear, something Wilson believes could send a strong message to their rivals.

"If we can get the three points we can sit quite comfortably knowing we've done our job on the Friday," he said.

"We're in control, it's in our hands and we have to concentrate on what we are doing and you don't tend to focus on anyone else. If they slip up, they slip up."