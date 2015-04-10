Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton right-back Nathaniel Clyne has won four caps for England

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted the club face a fight to keep hold of right-back Nathaniel Clyne.

The England defender has been linked to a number of clubs and is yet to commit his long-term future to the Saints.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Crystal Palace in July 2012, is under contract until the summer of 2016.

"We are still trying to keep Clyne in the club. We know it's not easy as maybe there is some interest," Koeman told BBC Radio Solent.

"At the moment, there is not a serious bid for whichever player in the team, but we'll do everything to keep them."

Koeman is also unsure about the future of defender Toby Alderweireld, whose loan spell from Atletico Madrid ends at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old wants to remain at Southampton but the Spanish champions' sporting director, Jose Luis Perez, recently hinted the Belgium international would return to Madrid.

"Always, you like to have an answer as soon as possible," said Koeman. "It's more the business of Les Reed (Southampton's director of football).

"We know he wants to be at Southampton. I've read a comment that the technical director at Atletico Madrid wants him to return, so we will know in some weeks what will happen with Toby."