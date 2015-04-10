Last updated on .From the section Football

Brentford have scored 11 goals in their last four games - but have also conceded seven times

Brentford manager Mark Warburton will not curb his side's attacking instincts as they seek promotion.

The Bees have conceded the most goals of the promotion-chasing clubs in the top eight of the Championship table.

"We play an attacking form of football," Warburton told BBC London 94.9.

"We can leave an extra two men back if we want to. That won't happen. We won't get the same rewards at the other end of the pitch."

Warburton favours a 4-1-4-1 formation and encourages full-backs Moses Odubajo and Jake Bidwell to join attacks.

However, the west London side can sometimes be outnumbered on the counter-attack or caught out by a long ball - such as in recent home games against Millwall and Nottingham Forest.

The Bees have scored 70 league goals this season - more than three of their promotion rivals - but have an inferior goal difference to five of the six clubs above them in the table.

Brentford travel to fifth-placed Derby County on Saturday

Despite those statistics Warburton intends to stick by his current tactics and style of play.

"You look at our goals scored and it is an important column to look at," he said.

"People are very quick to criticise the fact we have been exposed to a long ball.

"We expose our centre-halves very often to two-on-twos, three-on-threes and one-on-ones because we are committing bodies forward to get goals - like we did against Forest and Millwall.

"We can be more defensive and lose out on our attacking ploys or we can recognise the fact that sometimes it is the price you have to pay. That is the nature of the beast."

Brentford travel to fifth-placed Derby County on Saturday (12:15 BST) but they will not face a team who are in the top 10 of the Championship table in their final four fixtures of the campaign.