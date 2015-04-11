Last updated on .From the section European Football

Strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani both scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Bastia to win the French League Cup.

Swede Ibrahimovic put the defending champions in the lead from the penalty spot after Bastia's captain Sébastien Squillaci was sent off.

He scored again before half-time as PSG made the most of their numerical advantage.

Second-half substitute Cavani's two late goals sealed victory.

Squillaci was sent off after 19 minutes for a foul on Lavezzi

It was the fifth league cup triumph for the Parisian side, who play Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Paris on Wednesday.

They will be without Ibrahimovic, who is banned for the first leg after a red card against Chelsea in the last round.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring following Squillaci's red card on 19 minutes.

The former Arsenal defender made a clumsy challenge on Ezequiel Lavezzi who was clear on goal

Ibrahimovic got his second 20 minutes later as Bastia failed to clear a cross, the unmarked Swede controlled the ball on his chest before rifling a shot to the bottom left hand corner.

Javier Pastore and Lavezzi both had chances early in the second half before Cavani was brought on for the latter.

Mathieu Peybernes had Bastia's best chance but his back-heel was saved on the line by Thiago Silva.

Cavani, who scored twice in last season's League Cup triumph against Lyon, was soon on the score sheet at the Stade de France.

He met Serge Aurier's cross to place a pin-point header past Alphonse Areola, who is on loan from Paris St-Germain.

And then in injury time he latched on to Ibrahimovic's perfectly weighted through ball to finish past Areola.

Bastia's Brandao came on as a late substitute. The striker has not played since August after being jailed and banned for six months for a headbutt on PSG midfielder Thiago Motta.

It is PSG's fifth League Cup triumph