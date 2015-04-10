Welsh Premier & non-League round-up

Corbett Sports Welsh Premier League

Friday, 10 April

Cefn Druids 0-1 Prestatyn Town: Michael Parker's 63rd-minute penalty gave Prestatyn victory at Druids, who had both Jamie Matthews and Tom Donegan sent off in the final minute for second bookable offences.

The New Saints 3-3 Aberystwyth Town: Aberystwyth staged a thrilling second half fight-back to draw at Saints. The home side romped into the lead through Jamie Reed, Scott Quigley and Mike Wilde, but two Mark Jones strikes and a Stuart Jones goal earned a point.

Saturday, 11 April

Bala Town 1-2 Newtown AFC: Lee Hunt gave Bala the lead but second-half goals from Luke Boundford and Jason Oswell gave victory to Newtown, who had Steffan Edwards sent off late on for a second yellow card.

Carmarthen Town 1-3 Rhyl: Ashley Ruane, Ryan Astles and Rob Hughes all struck before half-time to give Rhyl an unassailable lead, although Jeff White did claim a consolation goal for Carmarthen after the visitors had David Thompson dismissed for a second booking.

Port Talbot Town 1-0 Airbus UK Broughton: Liam McCreesh struck a last-minute winner for Port Talbot against an Airbus side who were on the back foot following Ryan Wignall's 59th-minute red card.

Sunday, 12 April

Bangor City 1-2 Gap Connah's Quay: Ryan Fraughan's penalty gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at half time which was doubled after the break by Sean Miller. Chris Jones' 77th minute strike gave the struggling Citizens hope, but Connah's Quay held on for all three points.

Conference North

Saturday

North Ferriby United 2-4 Colwyn Bay

Southern Football Division One South & West

Saturday

Yate Town 0-0 Merthyr Town

Women's Welsh Premier League

Sunday

Port Talbot Town Ladies 5-0 PILCS Ladies FC

Rhyl & Prestatyn Ladies 1-7 Swansea City Ladies