York need stadium stability - Wilcox

York City must have a stable Football League presence ahead of their move to a new stadium in 2016, says current manager Russ Wilcox.

The Minstermen are leaving Bootham Crescent, their home of 83 years, after plans for the new stadium were approved at the end of last month.

However, they are yet to secure their status in League Two for next season.

"There's no point having a new stadium and playing non-league football," Wilcox told BBC Look North.

"It's important for the players to see what's happening at the football club."

York have played at Bootham Crescent since its opening in 1932 but decided plans to refurbish the existing venue were not financially viable.

Wilcox's side are currently unbeaten in four matches going into the game with Hartlepool United on Sunday.

That run has coincided with the outcome of the council planning meeting, something Wilcox feels has had a galvanising effect.

"Since we went [to the meeting] the form has picked up and there's a realisation of where we need to be," he added.

"We've along way to go, 45 points isn't enough to stay up so if we can win Saturday at Hartlepool we'll be close."

Having taken over last October with the club one place above the relegation places, Wilcox has helped to relieve some of the pressure, despite a slump around the turn of the year.

Last season, the 51-year-old won the League Two manager of the year award while at Scunthorpe, and has plans for a similar legacy at York.

"I've seen the plans and I want to be the man that takes us into the new stadium," Wilcox added.

"Everybody is working hard at the moment to make sure we stabilise this season, improve next season and get ready for the new stadium the following year."