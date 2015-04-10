Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff beat Leeds 3-1 at Cardiff City Stadium earlier in the season

Russell Slade says the absence of away fans can be an extra incentive for Cardiff players at Elland Road.

Cardiff City have backed a boycott of the trip to Leeds by fans protesting at the allocation of just 500 tickets.

Slade admits the lack of support will make the game more difficult, but said it makes the team more driven to win.

"We'll be going in to that stadium with none of our fans there so we're going to be determined to get the right result," he said.

"The players are professional and they have to do their job.

"But in any situation, if you have an amount of support behind you, it is going to help."

Bluebirds fans are unhappy at the ticket allocation and conditions set on their travel arrangements for Saturday's Championship game at Elland Road.

After consulting supporter and travel groups, Cardiff have now opted to return all 500 tickets.

"We are disappointed obviously. But it is what it is, we will deal with the situation we'll do it professionally and we will work hard to get a positive result," Slade added.

"We will be going into that stadium with none of our fans there and we want a response anyway after our defeat (against Bolton).

"So we are determined to try and get the right result.

"It is no good me trying to say it makes no difference, the fact that we don't have anyone there is detrimental in many ways."

Cardiff will be without Alex Revell, with the striker sidelined for 10 to 14 days with a hamstring problem, sustained against in Monday's 3-0 home defeat by Bolton Wanderers.

Conor McAleny is likely to return, while long term absentees Anthony Pilkington and Kagisho Dikgacoi are due to play for the Cardiff development side against Sheffield United on Friday.